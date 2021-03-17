Kota Chambal Tigers stamp their authority over the 6th Rajwada Cricket League

You would like to read
Kota (Rajasthan) [India], March 17 (ANI/PNN): It looked like a placid track right from the beginning. Clearly, a lot depends on the toss. Narendra Sing Tomar, Kota Chambal Tigers skipper did not hesitate even once and decided to bat first on a track that looked like a batsmen heaven.
Kota openers provided a stupendous start of 77 runs to their team. This assisted the middle in order to go and express themselves freely. Kota Chambal Tigers scored a colossal score of 196 for 5 in their stipulated 20 overs. Shahbaz Khan in particular was in a murderous mood and scored 63 off 28 deliveries. The onslaught was laced with four boundaries and five towering sixes. He was ably supported by skipper Narendra Singh Tomar and Shiva Chauhan scaring 55 and 44 respectively.
The pursuit of winning the finals didn't go well for Jaisalmer Jaguars as their batsmen failed to convert the small starts into big ones. They eventually surrendered for a mere 119 in 17 overs. Shubham was the top scorer for Jaisalmer Jaguars with 26 runs. For Kota Chambal Tigers Rajat Chaudhary, Shahbaz Khan and Deepak Dangi claimed two wickets each.
Kota Chambal Tigers stamped their authority over the coveted trophy for the second time.
The grand final was supervised by Mohd. Rafi and Anuj Rathore.
During today's finals, the stage was graced by the presence of Bollywood icon Suniel Shetty and Sohail Khan. Other reputed guests were singer Ali Kuli Mirza, Jitu Verma (Jojo), Mrs India World Kirti Mishra Narang and Yogi Dr Dushyant Vyas.
Amin Pathan
Chairman - Rajwada Cricket League
This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)
