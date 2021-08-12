Kota institute offers scholarships worth Rs. 200 Cr and Cash Rewards of Rs. 1.25 Cr. through TALLENTEX 2022

Kota (Rajasthan) [India], August 12 (ANI/PRNewswire): India is a country that churns out the most significant number of engineers and doctors. It has numerous engineering and medical colleges that significantly help the students to achieve their aspirations.

The Indian education sector has seen the birth of a parallel education system within itself. This system, known as coaching, has become an essential part of students, irrespective of their academic backgrounds.

(https://www.forbesindia.com/article/family-business/they-built-a-coaching-empire-in-kota-next-a-global-makeover/62681/1) ALLEN Career Institute recently announced (https://www.tallentex.com/) TALLENTEX 2022, an International level exam to encourage talent and provide unparalleled exposure to the students who wish to appear in national or international examinations.

Directors Govind Maheshwari, Rajesh Maheshwari, Naveen Maheshwari, and Brajesh Maheshwari unveiled TALLENTEX 2022 poster on 2 August. Speaking to the press, the Directors added that TALLENTEX attempts to provide fair opportunities to every aspiring student, especially those from weaker economic backgrounds or who have suffered financially during the pandemic. The scholarships offered through TALLENTEX will empower them to study at ALLEN and conveniently prepare for competitive exams. TALLENTEX will give them an honest chance to fulfill their dreams.

TALLENTEX endeavors to provide scholarships worth INR 200 crore for admissions in ALLEN Classroom Courses. It is reported that till 2021 more than 9 Lac students have benefitted and joined ALLEN through TALLENTEX till 2021. Besides this, INR 1.25 crore worth of direct cash prizes will be awarded to the winners.

TALLENTEX Stage 1 will be held between 17 October and 14 November 2021. The exam date will be informed ten days in advance. Students can register for TALLENTEX 2022 at (https://www.tallentex.com/). (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8kdo4RdgB34)Stage 2 will be conducted between 15 April and 30 June 2022, strictly following the government guidelines. If the exam isn't conducted by chance, then stage-2 will be considered canceled, and no further conduction of the exam.

What makes TALLENTEX different?

Apart from a whopping 200 Cr Scholarship and over 1.25 Crore cash rewards, the appearing students also get a Competitive Success Index (CSI) issued after the TALLENTEX exam. CSI is an exhaustive report of students' performance which helps students know where they stand in the national competition. Based on CSI, a student can evaluate their potential for Success in respective forthcoming higher Competitive Exams, including JEE (Main), JEE (Advanced), NEET (UG), International Olympiads, KVPY, and NTSE.

So why has ALLEN launched TALLENTEX?

The benevolent answer to this is that the exam allows students looking for such competitive tests to gauge their performance at the International level. No doubt, programs like (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8kdo4RdgB34)TALLENTEX help the students nurture their minds for higher targets of tomorrow and enable them to study at ALLEN for competitive test preparation exams by getting high admission scholarships.

