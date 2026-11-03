PNN Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 3: KPMG in India today announced the results of the ENRich 2026 Innovation Awards, celebrating breakthrough innovations and solutions across energy, resources and adjacent sectors. * Three enterprises recognised under the Enterprise Track for driving innovation and impact at scale The Entrepreneur Track winners were awarded by Shri Nitin Gadkari, Hon'ble Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Government of India, and the Enterprise Track organisations were recognised and felicitated by Shri Ghanshyam Prasad, Chairman, Central Electricity Authority. The ENRich 2026 Innovation Awards were launched to celebrate innovative solutions across key themes such as Energy and Sustainable Production, Water and Watershed Management, Sustainable Mining and Resource Management, and Forests, Afforestation and Natural Capital. The process was conducted through two distinct tracks.

The Entrepreneur Track, conducted in collaboration with Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer (FITT), Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, was focused on identifying, evaluating and showcasing breakthrough solutions by startups with potential and impact. This track involved a rigorous evaluation process and a pitch round by shortlisted startups before a distinguished jury comprising industry leaders and domain experts. The startups were evaluated on the innovative nature of their solutions, as well as potential for business and social impact. The Innovation Awards at ENRich 2026 feature a showcase of top 5 startups, and awards to the top 3 finalists of the track.

The Enterprise Track, unlike the more traditional Entrepreneur Track, focused on recognising innovative solutions developed and scaled by corporates, public sector organisations and social sector organisations. Applications were received from 30+ startups and 25+ enterprises across India for their respective tracks. The recipients of the ENRich 2026 Innovation Awards are: Entrepreneur Track Winners: * Varaha ClimateAg * Padcare Labs * Hanu AI Enterprise Track Recognitions: * LOHUM * NTPC * Central Himalayan Rural Action Group (CHIRAG) Commenting on the occasion, Anish De, National Leader - Energy Natural Resources & Chemicals (ENRC) and Infrastructure, KPMG in India, said, "Addressing today's sustainability and resource challenges requires innovation across the entire ecosystem, from emerging startups developing breakthrough technologies to enterprises driving impact at scale. Through the ENRich 2026 Innovation Awards, we are proud to recognise innovators and organisations that are demonstrating leadership, ingenuity and measurable outcomes. I congratulate all the winners for their commitment to advancing sustainable solutions and creating lasting value. We hope this recognition serves as a catalyst for wider adoption, collaboration and scaling of innovations that can contribute to a more sustainable and resilient future."

The ENRich Innovation Awards are part of KPMG in India's continued efforts to foster innovation that address key challenges in the energy and natural resources sector, while advancing inclusive and sustainable growth. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)