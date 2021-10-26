KredX elevates the festive spirit through India's biggest event for e-commerce sellers

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], October 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): The volume of transactions in E-commerce has increased with the onset of the festive season.
To help the E-commerce sellers make the most of the festivities, (https://www.kredx.com/?utm_source=Press-release & utm_medium=newsvoir & utm_campaign=Pressrelease-newsvoir) KredX, a leading integrated financial solutions provider, will be organizing (https://www.kredx.com/muhurat-trading-2021/?utm_source=Press-release & utm_medium=newsvoir & utm_campaign=Pressrelease-newsvoir) Muhurat Trading Day - India's biggest invoice discounting event on Thursday, October 28, 2021.
Muhurat Trading Day 2021 will be a one-of-its-kind exclusive event for E-commerce sellers like Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, FirstCry, Zivame, Snapdeal, etc., where they will get access to multiple investors and special offers on invoice discounting. This will help the sellers in generating quick and secure working capital. Muhurat Trading Day will also help the investors invest in a larger number of invoices of multiple sellers online at zero transaction fee. Additionally, they can also invest in bonds on the KredX platform and earn gold coins, while diversifying their portfolio.
This will be the 5th edition of the Muhurat Trading Day. The last year's event saw participation from 1300+ investors where more than 4000 invoices were listed and discounted on a single day, and more than 200 businesses were able to generate quick working capital for their utilization. The online event ensures quick invoice sale as fast as 18 seconds for the ease of the sellers participating.
Speaking about the announcement, Manish Kumar, Co-founder & CEO, KredX said, "At KredX, our focus is to cater to sellers and businesses, small and large alike, across diverse industries including E-commerce. The Muhurat Trading Day 2021 will help E-commerce sellers make the most of the festive demand by getting immediate working capital and drive even 10 times growth for themselves with immediate sanction limits and reduced special discount-rates through this event. We are confident that this event will help E-commerce sellers improve their business and we will continue with our endeavour to offer innovative solutions and offerings to our customers."
E-commerce sellers can register and participate in the Muhurat Trading Day by simply signing up on the KredX platform. After a simple onboarding process, invoices can be listed for investors to purchase and working capital funds disbursed after that, during the one-day event.
Founded in 2015 in Bangalore, KredX is a leading integrated financial solutions provider accelerating finance through the use of cutting-edge technology and data. The company offers a host of customisable solutions ranging from enterprise finance to working capital and channel financing solutions for businesses, large and small, operating within the supply chain ecosystem while offering unique alternative debt investment solutions to investors worldwide.
Through the use of reliable technology to accelerate customer growth, the company aims to become the world's fastest Operating System for supply chain finance.
