NewsVoir Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 7: Krisala Developers, one of the leading Pune-based real estate developer, has unveiled 'Zameen Se Rishta', a new campaign for Land of Dreams, its 63-acre plotted development in Vadgaon Lonavala Growth Corridor. The DVC features multi-talented Bollywood actor, musician, and lyricist Piyush Mishra and uses poetry-led storytelling to explore what owning land can mean beyond its investment value. The campaign brings alive the freedom, possibilities and sense of belonging that come with having a piece of land of one's own. Unlike a ready-to-move-in home, Land of Dreams gives buyers the freedom to shape their home around their own aspirations, lifestyle and imagination. 'Zameen Se Rishta' builds on this proposition by exploring the many possibilities that begin with owning a piece of land. Instead of leading with price, location or returns, the communication focuses on the emotional value of ownership.

At the heart of the campaign is a 1 Min 34 Second film featuring Piyush Mishra, whose distinctive screen presence brings the poetry-led narrative to life, adding depth and emotion to the story of land, ownership and possibility. Piyush Mishra, shared his experience working on the campaign and said, "What stayed with me about 'Zameen Se Rishta' was the idea of looking at land as something that can evolve with you. A plot is not a finished story. It leaves room for you to decide what you want to make of it, and I found that thought quite interesting. The campaign approaches this idea in a simple and understated way, and I enjoyed being part of a story that leaves space for people to bring their own meaning to it. It also helps that this land sits close to the upcoming Swaminarayan Temple. There is a sense of calm and purpose around a place like that, and owning a piece of land there feels like becoming part of something larger than yourself."

Mr. Pratik Wani, Head of Marketing at Krisala Developers, said, "Land of Dreams has already seen a strong traction with 150 bookings made since launch, and we wanted our communication to reflect that momentum. With 'Zameen Se Rishta', we wanted to move beyond the conventional conversation around real estate and celebrate the emotional connection people share with land, a place where dreams, memories and future aspirations take shape. Piyush Mishra brings depth and emotion to this thought and helps us create a more meaningful connection between the brand, the land and the people who aspire to make it their own. Land is also an asset that carries real emotion, something families hold on to and pass down. With an entry point of Rs. 54.99 lakhs, owning land in the vicinity of the upcoming Swaminarayan Temple is a rare opportunity."

Watch the campaign film youtu.be/0v_L4PriTDs?si=nawsqI5JN1lqVbhV The campaign film is currently live across YouTube, with the wider campaign rolling out across Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn. About Krisala Developers Krisala Developers is a Pune-based real estate developer with over 14 years of experience across residential, commercial, plotted and integrated developments. Driven by its philosophy of "Innovating Lifespaces," Krisala combines customer insight, thoughtful design, technology and execution to create spaces that respond to evolving lifestyles and aspirations. The company has delivered 20+ projects and homes to 9,000+ families, with over 2.5 million sq. ft. developed and 10.5 million sq. ft. under development. From pioneering formats such as the +0.25 BHK to developing large-scale, lifestyle-led communities, Krisala continues to focus on innovation, quality, transparency and customer-centric development. The company is expanding its presence across emerging growth corridors, with a growing portfolio spanning residential, commercial and integrated developments.

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