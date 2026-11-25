VMPL Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 25: Krishca Strapping Solutions Limited (NSE - SME: KRISHCA), an industrial packaging solutions company specialised in manufacturing of steel strapping, strapping seals, tools and integrated packaging services, announced its unaudited financial results for the half year ended September 30, 2026 (H1 FY27). Financial Performance Summary - H1 FY27 * Revenue from Operations stood at ₹10,168.33 Lakhs, registering a growth of 9.87% YoY * EBITDA stood at ₹1,160.98 Lakhs * EBITDA Margin stood at 11.42% * Profit Before Tax (PBT) stood at ₹452.16 Lakhs * Profit After Tax (PAT) stood at ₹343.49 Lakhs * PAT Margin stood at 3.38% * Diluted EPS stood at ₹1.72

KEY BUSINESS UPDATES 1) Expansion into Specialty Steel Manufacturing: The Company is expanding through its Chennai Cold Rolling Complex, with a capacity of 60,000 TPA, focused on precision stainless steel, high-carbon steel and ultra-thin gauge products. Commercial production is expected to commence in December 2026. 2) Vajra Alloys - Super Alloys & Special Steels: Expanding into super alloys and special steels with a Phase-I capacity of 800 TPA, catering to aerospace, defence, industrial engineering, oil & gas and power sectors. Operations are expected to commence in November 2026. 3) Manda Stainless - Capacity Expansion: Setting up a greenfield cold rolling complex in Gujarat with a Phase-I capacity of 36,000 TPA, strengthening its precision stainless steel and high-carbon steel portfolio. The facility is expected to commence operations in June 2027.

4) PLI Scheme Support: The Company's manufacturing projects have qualified under the Specialty Steel PLI Scheme, with potential incentives of approximately ₹98.22 Crores over four years. MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY Mr. Lenin Krishnamoorthy Balamanikandan, Founder & Managing Director, Krishca Strapping Solutions Limited, said: "During H1 FY27, our business continued to register revenue growth, with Revenue from Operations increasing by 9.87% YoY to ₹10,168.33 Lakhs. EBITDA stood at ₹1,160.98 Lakhs, with an EBITDA margin of 11.42%, while PAT stood at ₹343.49 Lakhs. While profitability during the period was impacted by margin pressures, we remain focused on operational efficiency, cost management and strengthening our core business. At the same time, we are progressing with our strategic expansion into specialty steel manufacturing. Our investments in the Chennai Cold Rolling Complex, Vajra Alloys and Manda Stainless (subsidiary of Krishca) are aimed at widening our product portfolio, entering higher-value industrial applications and building additional growth platforms for the Krishca's Group.

We believe these initiatives, supported by our established industrial packaging business, manufacturing capabilities and long-term customer relationships, will strengthen Krishca's business profile and position the Company for its next phase of growth." ABOUT VAJRA ALLOYS PRIVATE LIMITED Vajra Alloys is focused on developing specialised alloy materials for aerospace, defence, oil and gas, critical industrial components and precision engineering applications. The successful trial production advances Krishca's diversification strategy, adding a specialised manufacturing business alongside its industrial packaging operations and precision steel initiatives. ABOUT KRISHCA STRAPPING SOLUTIONS LIMITED Krishca Strapping Solutions Limited is an Indian industrial packaging solutions company specialising in manufacturing of steel strapping, strapping seals, tools and integrated packaging services. Its Chennai manufacturing facility has an annual production capacity of 30,000 tonnes of steel straps and 120 million strapping seals, serving customers across the steel, metals, infrastructure and industrial sectors.

The Company provides high-strength steel strapping and long-term packaging services to major steel producers and industrial customers, including Tata Steel, JSW Steel and SAIL. As part of its next phase of growth, Krishca is expanding into precision steel manufacturing through its Cold Rolling (CR) Complex at Ulundai, Tiruvallur, with an annual production capacity of 60,000 tonnes. The complex is designed for cold-rolled stainless steel, ultra-thin precision gauge stainless steel and high-carbon steel strips, broadening the Company's product portfolio for industrial applications. Krishca has also acquired a majority stake in Manda Stainless Private Limited, which is setting up a new Cold Rolling Complex with an installed capacity of 36,000 tonnes per annum. Commercial production is expected to commence in Q1 FY28 (April-June 2027), further expanding the Group's precision steel manufacturing capacity and market reach.

Together with Vajra Alloys Private Limited and Manda Stainless Private Limited (Subsidiaries of Krishca), these initiatives support Krishca's expansion into specialised steel and advanced alloy materials. DISCLAIMER Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

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