Krishna Singh Thakur's Pardesia is out now to rule the parties and clubs

New Delhi [India], October 23 (ANI/ATK): After two massive hits earlier, Krishna Singh Thakur dropped one more hit "Pardesia" on 8th October. The song has garnered 1.4 million views already and is moving towards massive success. Krishna Singh Thakur whose vision and creativity has been used behind creating this amazing song said that he was well aware that "Pardesia" will be a hit but its reach and success in such a short period of time has been overwhelming and he was clearly thankful to his fans for believing in him and supporting his music.
Krishna Singh Thakur told us that his music is often described as catchy and upbeat with a melodious touch in them. While listening to what this talented artist has to offer, we agree! Each song has its own flavour that is loved by his fans. His songs have something in common which is that they are very connecting in nature. When we asked about the various instruments that he uses to create his signature sound, Krishna Singh Thakur told us that he aims for every song to stand out in some way; whether it's through the lyrics, hook, or instrumental. He surely knows how to strike a chord with listeners as he displays a strong musical character and his latest gift to his fans, "Pardesia" is no different.
Krishna Singh did not just get into the music industry without a plan. He has been studying the industry for a lengthy amount of time while he owned his "Event Management" company. As an event manager, he used to organize concerts for some of your favourite artists! The list includes YoYo Honey Singh, Badshah, Raftaar and many more popular rappers and singers. This fact is exactly why he decided to switch from being a concert organizer to being a singer instead which is such an inspiring journey.
Talking about Pardesia, Krishna told us that his previous songs have been really special and insightful in terms of understanding what really goes behind the scenes of great songs that eventually become hit. He promised that he will keep producing songs like Pardesia and will keep giving his fans reasons to celebrate good music.
