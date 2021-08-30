Kritika Kamra sports this chic pantsuit from Fusion Collection by Marks & Spencer

You would like to read
- Biryanis and More, taking fusion flavours to the globe
- Certybox brings excellence in certification programs with its multilingual courses
- Unacademy's new film draws inspiration from the life of Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar
- All-Rounder Shweta Patil, a true inspiration for all
- Add Inspiration. The new MINI Countryman launched in India
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August, 30 (ANI/PNN): Take wardrobe inspiration from Kritika Kamra as she effortlessly ushers the new season in Marks & Spencer's latest Fusion Collection pantsuit.
Inspired by classic prints designed to give a contemporary look, these super stylish separates costs INR 5999 for a jacket & INR 2499 for the pant.
Inspired by blue pottery, this tailored range includes elevated fabrications, quilted touches, and tassel finishing's across versatile silhouettes that can comfortably transcend from everyday dressing through spruced up for an occasion.
Think Intricate designs with a heritage charm and classic motifs on silhouettes that can be fashioned up the way the modern Indian woman would love to wear, and that's the new Fusion range from M & S created for the first time-ever exclusively for customers in India.
Style Tip to Try: An Ideal ensemble to wear for Oh! So fancy brunches to glamorous evening parties or simply pair it down with sneakers for the casual look.
On sporting the pantsuit from the collection Kritika Kamra says, "I like style that's effortless and modern.
With(https://www.instagram.com/marksandspencerindia/) @marksandspencerindia I've found the perfect style partner. Their new fusion collection has classic prints and is super chic. I decided to complete this look with minimal jewellery. How would you style yours?"
@marksandspencerindia
(https://www.marksandspencer.in/l/women/fusion-collection/)
This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor