PNN

New Delhi [India], May 5: KRM Ayurveda Limited (NSE: KRMAYURVED), one of India's emerging integrated Ayurvedic healthcare platforms, announced its audited financial results for the year ended March 31, 2026.

Key Business Highlights

- Diversified Revenue Mix Driving Stability: KRM's business model has evolved from being predominantly product-led in FY23, with services contributing just 6.59% of total sales, to a more balanced integrated healthcare model, with services contributing rising to 63.21% in FY26.

- Expanding Integrated Healthcare Footprint: KRM now operates 6 hospitals, 8 clinics, 223+ bed capacity, with 40 physicians and 71 therapists across India.

- IPO-Led Capital Strengthening: Following its ₹ 77 Crore NSE Emerge IPO, KRM strengthened liquidity & positioned itself for telemedicine, expansion, and medical tourism.