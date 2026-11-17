NewsVoir Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 17: Krupanidhi Group of Institutions successfully hosted the seventh edition of Element 7, its flagship national-level intercollegiate cultural festival, on November 13 and 14, 2026, at its campus in Chikkabellandur, Carmelaram Post, Varthur Hobli, Bengaluru. Bringing together students from colleges across the country, the two-day festival provided a vibrant platform for young talent to showcase their creativity, artistic abilities and competitive spirit across a wide range of cultural, literary and performing arts categories. The festival featured an extensive line-up of competitions and activities, including group dance, solo dance, duet dance, fashion show, dance-off, battle of bands, solo and group singing, instrumental solo, mono acting, poetry, debate, quiz, elocution, rap, beatboxing, short film making, reel making, poster making, painting, face painting, doodle art, hairstyling and makeup, among several other events. The diverse categories encouraged participation across different creative disciplines, providing students with opportunities to express themselves, collaborate and compete with their peers.

Adding to the excitement, Element 7 featured a series of special musical performances across the two days. The opening day witnessed an electrifying DJ night featuring internationally recognised DJ Sanjoy, known for his association with the FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony, along with Los Angeles-based DJ Monika Starling. The second day featured a live musical concert by Bollywood playback singer Nikhita Gandhi, who enthralled the audience with a high-energy performance. The festival culminated in a grand closing ceremony on November 14, attended by popular Kannada actress Ms. Saptami Gowda, widely recognised for her role in the film Kantara. As the celebrity guest, she presented awards to individual category winners and the overall championship-winning institution. She expressed her delight at witnessing the enthusiastic participation of students and appreciated the talent, energy and competitive spirit displayed throughout the festival. She also commended the Krupanidhi team for organising the event and expressed her admiration for the institution's campus and infrastructure.

Recognising Excellence and Celebrating Winners The festival witnessed enthusiastic participation and intense competition across categories, with students demonstrating exceptional talent and dedication. Winners across the various competitions were recognised during the closing ceremony. Category-wise Winners * Battle of BandsWinner: St. Joseph's College - First Runner-up: Dayananda Sagar University - Second Runner-up: St. John's Medical College, Bengaluru * Fashion ShowWinner: REVA University - First Runner-up: AM Jain College, Chennai - Second Runner-up: MS Ramaiah College of Arts, Science and Commerce Overall Championship The overall championship was awarded to NIMHANS College of Nursing, Bengaluru, which emerged as the overall champion of Element 7 - 2026, securing the top honours through its performances across multiple categories.

This year's edition witnessed participation from 35+ colleges, with over 300 students competing across various categories, making it a significant celebration of intercollegiate talent and cultural diversity. Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Geetha Nagpal, Vice-Chairperson, Krupanidhi Group of Institutions, said, "Element 7 has grown into an important platform for students to discover, develop and showcase their talents beyond academics. Through this festival, we aim to encourage creativity, collaboration, confidence and healthy competition among young people. The enthusiasm and participation witnessed this year reflect the growing reach of the festival, and we are delighted to provide students with an opportunity to celebrate their abilities."

Addressing the gathering, celebrity guest Ms. Saptami Gowda said, "It is wonderful to see so much energy, creativity and talent among young students. Platforms like Element 7 give students the confidence to explore their interests, express themselves and showcase their abilities. I am happy to be part of this celebration and congratulate all the winners and participants." With its seventh edition, Element 7 continues to strengthen its position as a prominent intercollegiate cultural platform, bringing together young people from diverse institutions and backgrounds. Beyond competition, the festival celebrates artistic expression, teamwork, confidence and the spirit of campus life, creating memorable experiences for participating students.

About Element 7 Element 7 is the flagship intercollegiate national-level cultural festival hosted annually by Krupanidhi Group of Institutions, Bengaluru. Now in its seventh edition, the festival has evolved into a vibrant platform for students from colleges across the country to showcase their talents, creativity and artistic abilities. Featuring a diverse range of cultural, literary, performing arts and entertainment activities, Element 7 brings together young talent through competitions, live performances and interactive experiences. The festival reflects Krupanidhi's commitment to holistic education by encouraging students to explore their interests, build confidence, develop their creative abilities and experience healthy competition beyond the classroom.

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