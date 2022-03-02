Krystle D'Souza redefines 'Stay at Home' Fashion with Clovia's Trendy Nightwear Collection

New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): Clovia has continued to be India's foremost one-stop solution for fashionable and cosy women's nightwear, innerwear, loungewear, activewear, and personal care range.

Most recently, the brand has set the ball rolling when it comes to its nightwear collection by collaborating with popular television personality Krystle D'Souza. She portrayed the docile Jeevika in Star Plus' Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai.

Through her recent Instagram video, she showcases how she cancels her day-out plan with her friend and prefers to stay home in Clovia instead. Her bubbly personality and charm have successfully managed to capture the attention and interest of the audience. Hence, Krystle's recent Instagram video called 'My Weekend Plans' received more than 3,44,617 views, and still counting.

Krystle D'Souza has been one of the leading faces in the television industry. Apart from appearing in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, she has starred in Baat Hamari Pakki Hai, Brahmarakshas, and Belan Wali Bahu. She was also ranked 5th in the Top 20 Most Desirable Women on Indian Television 2017 by Times of India. Last year, she portrayed the role of Natasha Oswal in the Amitabh Bachchan-Emraan Hashmi starrer, Chehre.

By roping in Krystle for their recent 'Stay Home With Clovia' video, the brand displays how staying at home has officially become the new 'going out'. The latest collection urges women to feel relaxed, stylish, and confident even while donning their nightwear. The new range is for urban women who understand how rejuvenating it feels to get a good night's sleep wearing nightwear that's comfortable and prepares you for the next day.

"Our range of nightwear has many things rolled into one. The collection not only eases you into a peaceful slumber but the soft fabric also keeps your body at ease after you've been wearing figure-fitting clothes all day long. It gives you the perfect reason to ditch all your plans and snuggle into your blanket. We are ecstatic to have associated with Krystle D'Souza who is brimming with energy and breathes new life into our latest nightwear collection," says Suman Chowdhury, Co-founder and COO at Clovia.

In this cheerful video posted on Instagram, Krystle is shown to be adorning trendy and alluring nightwear that are cute and extremely feminine. From a chic printed pink halter neck nightdress to a red printed top and shorts, to a satin pyjama and top set in white and black - Krystle flaunts each of these with immense style and panache. Each of the outfits brings out a more confident look that's reminiscent of today's carefree women who know what they want and aren't shy to demand it.

Clovia's latest nightwear collection can be browsed at (https://www.clovia.com/nightwear/night-suits/s/).

Clovia is India's premier direct-to-consumer lifestyle and personal care brand for the urban millennial woman. The company designs, manufactures and sells a host of products including premium lingerie, nightwear, loungewear, activewear, shapewear, swimwear, and personal care products. The brand was launched by industry veterans Pankaj Vermani, Neha Kant, and Suman Chowdhury in 2015.

Clovia sells through multiple channels including its exclusive online store(https://www.clovia.com/), Android & iOS Apps, all major online marketplaces, a network of its exclusive retail stores across India, and also through most of the premium large formats in the country. Almost 60% of Clovia business comes through its owned channels, having served over 3Mn customers on the same.

At Clovia highly skilled designers and product experts create exquisite, playful, and designer products, keeping up with the international trends. Sophisticated, sharp, and suave, contrasted with flirty, fun, and bold, Clovia continues to redefine the consumption story for the Indian woman. Clovia currently sells a product every 2.5 seconds. The company's proprietary technology stack ensures it has one of the most efficient supply chains in the country. Clovia is backed by a host of reputed Indian and international VC and PE firms.

