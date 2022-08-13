KSB Limited bags order worth Rs 500 crores for 700 MW nuclear power plant from NPCIL

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], August 13 (ANI/PNN): KSB Limited, a pioneer in the manufacturing of critical application pumps for Nuclear power plants, has bagged another order from NPCIL worth Rs 500 Crores for the supply of 8 nos of fully indigenized Primary Coolant Pumps (RSR 400/2) along with its electric motor and spares for the Kaiga Atomic Power Project 5 and 6, at Karwar, Karnataka.
This new order is a follow-up order to the 2018 order received from NPCIL for the supply of 8 nos of fully indigenized Primary Coolant Pumps (RSR 400/2) and related accessories for Gorakhpur Anu Vidyut Pariyojana 1 and 2 projects in Haryana.
Commenting on the order Farrokh Bhathena, Director - Sales and Marketing commented, "This repeat order for the supply of the most critical Primary Coolant Pumps in the Nuclear power plant reinstates the confidence NPCIL has in KSB. The deliveries of this order shall start from the year 2026 onwards in a phased manner. We hope to receive continued patronage from NPCIL in the days to come. We are in discussion with NPCIL for the supply of Auxiliary Pumps for the primary cycle of the Nuclear Reactors for Gorakhpur Anu Vidyut Pariyojana 1 and 2. With this, the company has reinstated its supremacy and reaffirmed its position of being the sole domestic supplier of Primary Coolant pumps. KSB has also developed and has a full range of pumps for the secondary cycle applications."
NPCIL has plans to set up 12 units of 700 MW nuclear power plants and KSB is looking forward to this opportunity for the supply of the pumps required for the Primary as well as Secondary cycles, being manufactured at the state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at Shirwal. The Shirwal plant is set up in a total area of approx. 1 lakh sq. mt. and has specialized machines like 5-axis CNC machines, Hirth gear grinding machines, EDM, critical fabrication setup, mechanical seal manufacturing setup and advanced pump and mechanical seal testing facilities etc.
