KSB Limited records outstanding growth in the fourth quarter- Oct'22 to Dec'22

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 1 (ANI/PNN): KSB Limited, one of the leading Pumps and Valves manufacturers in India registered outstanding growth of -- 18 per cent with sales value of 5,246 Mio INR in Q4 (Oct to Dec 2022) and also, growth of 22 per cent in cumulative sales for 4 quarters (Jan to Dec 2022) vis-a-vis same period last year (2021).

As an experienced pump manufacturer, its product portfolio includes building and industrial technology, water transport, wastewater treatment and power plant processes, agricultural applications, residential application. Owing to innovative research and development, KSB can meet the most diverse requirements of customers. Benefit from many years of experience and technical expertise as a renowned pump manufacturer.

-The Sales value for 2022 is registered as Rs 18,220 million which is about a 22 per cent increase over the previous year

-The sales value of Rs 5,246 million achieved for this quarter is about an 18 per cent increase over the corresponding quarter of the year 2021

-Highest ever Order Intake of Rs 20,456 million in 2022.

-Good growth in the Mechanical Seal business.

-BP & CL IP Rights acquisition

-Progress in products and business of sunrise sectors Firefighting, Solar, Defense, Railways and Life Saving Applications.

-New branch offices in Patna, Guwahati

-Orders in hand for about 7 to 8 months

Acknowledging the yearly performance Farrokh Bhathena, Director of Sales and Marketing, KSB Limited said, "This year we have registered ground-breaking sales of Rs 18,220 million. The growth is a result of our focused strategy and consistent efforts toward achieving such ambitious numbers. KSB scaled new highs this quarter on the back of significant order inflow from almost all the segments Firefighting, Nuclear, Energy, Commercial Building, Solar, Waste Water, Agriculture and domestic too. I believe demand for capital products will further grow owing to increased capital investment in infrastructure in this budget."

Mahesh Bhave, Chief Financial Officer said that the Company has maintained growth in profitability through meticulous planning, continuous cost saving and operational synergies. As a result, we are pleased to give a good return on healthy profit achieved for the year FY 2022, to our shareholders by declaring a dividend of INR 15 per share (150 per cent). To bring more value addition to the Valves unit, the Company has commenced and inaugurated a brand New Valves Learning Centre at its Coimbatore Factory. With the constant efforts on digitization, the Company is overall improving its productivity and efficiency.

KSB Limited Founded in 1960 in India is a part of KSB SE & Co KGaA., - one of the world's leading suppliers of pumps, valves and systems. Combining innovative technology and excellent service to provide intelligent solutions, the company has been offering innovative and sturdy solutions to cater to the myriad needs of the Indian Customer may it be in power, oil, building services, process engineering, water treatment, water transport, etc. The activities of KSB's in-house research centre focus on the areas of hydraulics, sealing technology, materials, production technology and automation.

Today the KSB group has a presence on all the continents with its own sales and marketing companies, manufacturing facilities and service operations. More than 15,000 employees generate annual consolidated sales revenue of over Two billion Euros.

Contact: KSB Limited, Mumbai-Pune Road, Pimpri, Pune 411 018, Tel- +91 020 2710 1000.

