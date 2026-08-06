VMPL Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 6: KSB Limited, one of the world's leading manufacturers of pumps, valves and systems, has announced a strong performance for the second quarter (Q2) of FY2026, reporting consistent business growth backed by significant order wins across key industrial and infrastructure sectors. The company recorded sales of ₹690.70 crore during the quarter, compared to ₹601.30 crore in the previous quarter and ₹666.70 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Profit Before Tax (PBT) stood at ₹77.90 crore, while first-half (H1 FY2026) sales reached ₹1,292 crore. Major Highlights: 1) LUV Order - Energy Segment KSB Limited secured its first LUV pumps order for the Gadarwara Power Project.

2) Nuclear Project - Kaiga 5 & 6 Order received for shutdown cooling pumps for the Kaiga Units 5 & 6 Nuclear Project. 3) HP Valves Package - NTPC Projects A breakthrough order secured for the HP Valves package for the Nabinagar and Gadarwara NTPC power projects through L & T-MHI Power. 4) Solar Pumps - MSEDCL Letter of Intent (LOI) received from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) for the supply of 2000 solar pumps. 5) Wind Energy Application Secured the first order for generator and inverter cooling pumps for a wind energy application. 6) Data Centre A key order received for a data centre project. 7) Nashik Municipal Corporation Project

Order received for the Nashik Kumbh Mela water infrastructure project. 8) Delhi Metro Rail Project - HVAC Applications Order secured for HVAC pumps for the Delhi Metro Rail Project. Summarizing the Q2 2026 business performance, Mr. Prashant Kumar, Vice President - Sales and Marketing, KSB Limited, said, "Despite continued geopolitical uncertainties, our second quarter performance reflects consistent business momentum, supported by key order wins across multiple industrial and infrastructure segments. During the quarter, we secured our first LUV pumps order, entered the wind energy application segment, and strengthened our presence in nuclear, energy, metro rail, water infrastructure and data centre projects. Order intake during the quarter remained encouraging across key sectors, reflecting continued customer confidence in our solutions and supporting future business opportunities."

Mr. Mahesh Bhave, Chief Financial Officer at KSB Limited, commented: "Our second quarter performance reflects better business momentum compared to the previous quarter. Revenue growth remained positive during the first half despite continued margin pressures and uncertainties arising from the geopolitical environment. While profitability was impacted during the period, we remain focused on operational efficiency, cost discipline, and execution. We continue to see a healthy order pipeline across key business segments, while execution of ongoing nuclear projects is progressing as planned. Opportunities remain visible across key industrial and infrastructure sectors supported by ongoing investments and development initiatives." About KSB Limited KSB Limited, founded in 1960 in India, is a part of KSB SE & Co. KGaA, one of the world's leading suppliers of pumps, valves, and systems. Combining innovative technology with excellent service to provide intelligent solutions, the company offers robust and reliable solutions catering to the diverse needs of customers in India and overseas across sectors such as power, oil, building services, process engineering, water treatment, and water transport. KSB specializes in Centrifugal End Suction Pumps, High-Pressure Multistage Pumps, Industrial Gate, Globe and Check Valves, Submersible Motor Pumps, Monobloc and Mini Monobloc Pumps, Hydro pneumatic Systems, and Control Valves.

Today, the KSB Group has a presence across all continents through its own sales and marketing companies, manufacturing facilities, and service operations. In 2025, the Group generated consolidated annual sales revenue exceeding EUR3 billion. Contact: KSB Limited, Mumbai-Pune Road, Pimpri, Pune 411 018, Tel- +91 020 2710 1000. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)