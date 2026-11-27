PRNewswire Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 27: KT Kids, India's first pediatrician recommended haircare and skin care brand for kids with age specific products for boys and girls, has partnered with BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment experiences division of BookMyShow as the presenting partner for the India leg of the globally loved Peppa Pig and its newest adventure - Peppa Pig Big Family Show! Rooted in the values of mindful living, positive habits and family bonding, the partnership finds a natural fit in the world of Peppa Pig, bringing these values to life through an immersive theatrical experience. The show will travel across five cities from January to March 2027, bringing families together for an unforgettable live entertainment experience.

At the heart of this association is a shared belief that childhood is shaped as much by the experiences children grow up with as by the products they use every day. The journey into the all new adventurous world of Peppa Pig will begin in Mumbai in January 2027, travelling to Delhi-NCR, Ahmedabad, Ghaziabad, Chennai and Bengaluru, bringing the beloved Peppa Pig universe to families across the country. Each city will host six performances over two days, with three shows scheduled per day, offering audiences multiple opportunities to experience the much-loved characters come alive on stage. General On-Sale for tickets to Peppa Pig Big Family Show! will commence on November 26th, 2026, at 5 PM IST, exclusively on BookMyShow, India's leading entertainment destination.

Through the engaging storytelling and relatable family dynamics, Peppa Pig encourages curiosity, positive everyday habits and meaningful family interactions, creating an emotional connection that resonates with both children and parents. For KT Kids, this partnership brings together three essential dimensions of building a children's brand: parental trust, emotional connections with young audiences and experiences that encourage families to spend quality time together. Taking the excitement of Peppa Pig beyond the stage, the campaign will bring families closer to the experience through extensive 360-degree marketing and promotional activations. From engaging digital content, celebrity and influencer collaborations, targeted performance marketing to retail promotions, school partnerships and experiential activations across all five cities, the campaign will create multiple touchpoints for families to engage with Peppa Pig Big Family Show! KT Kids will further extend the experience to show venues through branded engagement zones, product sampling and interactive experiences, making it a memorable outing for children and parents alike.

Commenting on the association, Dhruv Sayani, Managing Director & CEO, Ccigmaa Lifestyles Pvt. Ltd., said, "At KT, we have never looked at building brands merely as a business of selling products. We believe in building emotional connections, creating experiences and becoming a part of people's lives. Peppa Pig is not just a globally loved character; it represents the innocence, imagination and happiness of childhood. Our association with Peppa Pig through KT Kids has already been an exciting journey, and presenting the Peppa Pig Big Family Show! in India takes that relationship to an entirely new dimension. For us, this is not simply about putting our brand behind a live show. It is about putting smiles on thousands of children's faces, creating memories for families and building a brand that children can genuinely connect with. We are extremely excited about this association with BookMyShow and look forward to bringing an extraordinary experience to families across India. Our ambition is simple, we don't just want KT Kids to be a brand children grow up using; we want it to be a brand they grow up remembering."

Naman Pugalia, Chief Business Officer - Live Events, BookMyShow, said, "Peppa Pig has been an integral part of childhood for generations of young audiences, shaping their early experiences through stories of curiosity, discovery and togetherness. Beyond entertaining children, Peppa has a special way of bringing families closer through shared moments and experiences. India warmly welcomed Peppa Pig and its theatrical productions in the past, so, bringing her all new adventure feels like Peppa's very own homecoming. At BookMyShow Live, we look forward to curating experiences that create lasting memories and bring families together, while introducing young audiences to the magic of live theatre, with their favourite characters taking centre stage."

KT Kids' association with Peppa Pig already extends into the personal care category through its KT Kids licensed product range, which has received an encouraging response from consumers. The move into live entertainment marks a natural evolution of this relationship, taking a familiar and much-loved character from children's everyday routines to an experience they can enjoy with their families. Together, KT Kids and BookMyShow Live aim to create an experience that goes beyond the stage, bringing generations together through the universal language of storytelling and shared joy. While KT Kids' vision centres on building brands that become an integral part of everyday family life, BookMyShow Live continues to create opportunities for audiences to discover and experience entertainment in meaningful ways. This coming together seeks to transform a beloved entertainment property into an occasion for families to connect, celebrate and create memories that stay with them long after the curtains come down.

With an all-new story and Peppa's much-loved world brought to life on stage, get ready for a delightful experience filled with laughter, exciting adventures and plenty of muddy puddle fun. Bring your family and friends along and book your tickets on BookMyShow to join Peppa and her friends on this memorable theatrical adventure! 'Peppa Pig Big Family Show!' is presented by KT Kids. About KT Kids Launched in 2025, KT Kids is a next-generation children's personal care brand from Ccigmaa Lifestyles Pvt. Ltd., created with the vision of redefining children's haircare and skincare in India. With Bollywood superstar Kareena Kapoor Khan as its brand partner, KT Kids brings together thoughtfully developed formulations, innovation and globally loved characters to create a differentiated personal care experience for children.

Built around the philosophy of making everyday personal care safe, enjoyable and exciting, KT Kids offers a comprehensive portfolio of child-focused haircare and skincare products. Its formulations are designed for sensitive skin and are made without added sulphates, added parabens, sodium chloride or harsh chemicals, incorporating carefully selected natural ingredients. The brand has products recommended by over 1,200 paediatricians and has earned the trust of over 75,000 mothers across India. KT Kids has established a growing nationwide footprint, with its products available across more than 21,000 medical outlets and pharmacies. Its retail presence extends to leading organised retail destinations, including Hamleys stores across India, alongside a strong presence on leading e-commerce and quick-commerce platforms, making its products increasingly accessible to families nationwide.

KT Kids has further strengthened its connect with young consumers through exclusive licensed associations with globally recognised children's properties, including Peppa Pig and SpongeBob, bringing children's favourite characters into their everyday personal care routines. Among its popular offerings, KT Kids' Leave-In Hair Serum has emerged as a bestseller, reflecting the growing consumer acceptance of the brand's innovative and child-focused product portfolio. With a strong combination of paediatrician recommendations, maternal trust, celebrity association, globally recognised character licensing and an expanding omnichannel distribution network, KT Kids is building a distinctive position in India's rapidly evolving children's personal care market. As it continues to expand its product portfolio, geographical reach and consumer engagement initiatives, KT Kids aims to go beyond being a children's personal care brand to becoming an integral part of childhood experiences for a new generation of Indian families.

KT Life | Website | Instagram | YouTube For any media queries: contact@ktkids.in About BookMyShow: Launched in 2007, BookMyShow, owned and operated by Big Tree Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. (founded in 1999), is India's leading entertainment destination with global operations and the one-stop shop for every entertainment need. The firm is present in over 700 towns and cities in India and works with partners across the industry to provide unmatched entertainment experiences to millions of customers. Over the years, the company has evolved from a purely online ticketing platform for movies across 7,000 plus screens, to end-to-end management of live entertainment events including music concerts, live performances, theatricals, sports and more, all accomplished at par with global standards. Some of the key properties that BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment experiential division of BookMyShow, has brought to its markets over the past few years include Lollapalooza India, Bandland, Coldplay's Music Of The Spheres World Tour, Ed Sheeran: +-=÷x Tour, Maroon 5, Guns N' Roses, Backstreet Boys' DNA World Tour, Post Malone's debut India show at the Feeding India concert, U2's The Joshua Tree Tour, NBA's debut games in India, Disney's Aladdin, Cirque du Soleil BAZZAR as also international artists such as Justin Bieber to name a few.

BookMyShow is invested in providing the best user experience, whether on-ground or online and to that effect, launched BookMyShow Stream, India's largest home-grown transactional video-on-demand (TVOD) platform hosting award-winning and critically acclaimed content from around the world, complementing its cinemas business. BookMyShow also houses India's most extensive organic reviews and ratings engine for movies and has driven technology innovations, such as the m-ticket and Movie Mode, impacting tens of millions of users and the industry at large. With continued support from marquee investors like TPG Growth, Stripes Group, Elevation Capital (formerly SAIF Partners), Accel and Network18, BookMyShow has constantly demonstrated category leadership, growing beyond India with operations in Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, UAE and Sri Lanka. BookMyShow is also committed to society at large, by way of BookAChange, by BookMyShow Foundation, dedicated to enriching lives through the transformative power of music and the performing arts.

BookMyShow | Website | Press Office | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn | Instagram For any media queries: media@bookmyshow.com (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)