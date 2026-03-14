VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 14: Riding the energy of India's biggest cricketing stage, KT Professional, today announced the launch of KT Men, a science-backed men's grooming brand entering the fast-growing male personal care market with a bold nationwide rollout. The launch is powered by strategic partnerships with Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, bringing the brand into the spotlight alongside cricket icons such as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, two of the most influential faces in global sport. Entering the booming men's personal care and grooming market, the bootstrapped brand aims to achieve ₹100 crore in revenue in its first year, with a projected growth of approximately 45% annually over the next 2-3 years, and plans to sell nearly 20 lakh units across its product portfolio, which includes shampoos, beard oils, facewash, bodywash, hair styling gels, perfumes, and face creams.

KT Men is available on the brand's own D2C platform KTMen.com and will be across multiple channels by the end of the month, including leading e-commerce marketplaces such as Amazon and Flipkart, , as well as quick-commerce platforms like Blinkit and Zepto. Additionally, the range will be accessible through pharmacies, medical outlets, and professional salons, ensuring widespread availability for Indian consumers. Ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League season, KT Men has partnered with Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) as official hair care partners to drive awareness about the brand. This unique dual-team association allows the brand to reach cricket fans across the country while being prominently represented on one of India's largest sporting stages. Through these partnerships, KT Men will be combining the power of cricket's influence with its science-backed, plant-derived keratin grooming solutions. The brand aims to leverage this exposure to create pan-India awareness and drive adoption of its complete men's grooming range during the T20 season.

The launch of KT Men's grooming and personal care solutions comes at a time when India's men's grooming market is expanding rapidly, driven by lifestyle changes, social media influence, and young men increasingly viewing personal care as an expression of confidence. Recognizing this, KT Men has invested eighteen months in intensive R & D and product development, creating a range of problem-solving, scientifically backed solutions that are dermatologically tested and designed specifically for Indian hair types. This comes at a time when environmental factors such as changing weather, hard water, chemical-laden styling products, and declining air quality are impacting hair health, making science-driven grooming solutions more essential than ever.

According to IMARC, the India male grooming products market is expected to reach $4.3 Billion by 2033 from $2.3 Billion in 2024, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% during 2025-2033, in a testament to Mintel. Commenting on the launch, Mr. Dhruv Sayani, Founder of KT Men, said, "We are proud to expand our offerings with the foray into the men's haircare and grooming segment through our plant-derived keratin protein-based solutions, as health-conscious young Indians increasingly prioritize hair and personal care. KT Men has always been part of our long-term vision, inspired by a personal concern around early greying linked to protein deficiency. KT Men living up to its promise of 'pure science, pure performance' has launched pan-India in a single day simultaneously reaching markets from Jammu to Kochi and Mumbai to

Itanagar, marking one of the most ambitious and wide-reaching rollouts ever for a men's grooming brand in India." A Mumbai Indians spokesperson said, "KT Men's plant-derived approach to grooming resonates strongly with the confidence and ambition of today's young Indian consumer. We're proud to welcome them as our Official Haircare Partner and look forward to a partnership built for our fans.'" Rajesh Menon, CEO of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, RCB said "We are delighted to partner with KT Men, a proudly Indian-origin brand that reflects the spirit of modern India. Much like RCB thrills millions of fans across the country, this partnership brings together two brands that celebrate confidence, ambition and high performance every day."

The bootstrapped company has previously brought onboard Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez as the face for KT Kids and KT Professional. With the launch of KT Men by Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the company aims to capture a significant share in the science backed range of haircare products which are built using natural ingredients and are sulphate free, paraben free and chemical free. About KT Professional Founded by Dhruv Sayani, KT Professional is an emerging Indian personal care company focused on building science-led, category-defining brands. The company owns KT Kids, one of India's fastest-growing pediatric-recommended kids' care brands, and KT Professional, a leading salon-grade haircare brand trusted by stylists across the country. With a strong emphasis on safety, innovation, and performance, KT Professional develops products tailored to Indian consumers' unique hair and skin needs. Backed by research-driven formulations and expanding distribution across retail and e-commerce channels, the company is committed to delivering global-quality standards with accessibility, trust, and long-term brand value.

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