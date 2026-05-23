VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 23: KT Men, the men's grooming and personal care brand from the house of KT Professional, has signed a strategic partnership with the Argentina Football Association, bringing global football icons Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez and Enzo Fernandez into India's fast-growing men's grooming market through its upcoming GOAT Edition launch. The bootstrapped company is aiming for ₹200 crore in top-line revenue over the coming 18 to 24 months with this line. To hit this, they are launching an aggressive, multi-front omnichannel expansion that covers major ecommerce networks, quick commerce setups, high-end salons, premium barbershops, modern trade counters and international collaborations.

Simultaneously, KT Men is pumping more than ₹36 crore directly into hyper-localized nationwide brand-building initiatives. This massive capital deployment spans digital campaigns, OTT integrations, high-octane sports partnerships, creator activations, outdoor media setups, performance marketing, and deep retail visibility programs. This collaboration represents one of the single most ambitious international sports licensing plays ever pulled off by a homegrown Indian grooming player. It maps directly back to KT Men's larger operational thesis: building a high-performance sports grooming framework inspired by deep football culture, athletic recovery science, high-activity routines and shifting Gen Z consumer behavior. The timing makes perfect business sense. India's men's grooming arena and sports commerce sectors are both experiencing massive structural expansion right now. A recent report from IMARC Group pegs India's men's and young boys' grooming and personal care market at a valuation of roughly ₹600 crore. Pushed heavily by rapid premiumisation, digital-first shopping habits, and an explosion in self-care spending among younger consumer demographics, the space is projected to maintain a steady CAGR of 11% to 14% over the next several years.

According to KPMG India's 'Sportlight, The Business of Sports in India' report, the country's sports industry is currently sitting at nearly ₹1,000 crore. Driven by explosive digital fan engagement, media distribution scale, sports commerce, and a rising multi-sport appetite among younger crowds, the entire market is on track to cross approximately ₹4,000 crore by the year 2030. Football has quietly turned into one of India's most potent youth-engagement engines outside of cricket. Reliable industry estimates now place the country's active football audience at nearly 390 million consumers across streaming platforms, interactive gaming setups, television networks, and social media channels. Because over 65% of India's population is under 35 years old, consumer brands are increasingly treating sports fandom, creator subcultures, and athlete-led communities as absolute ground zero for youth consumption and lifestyle spend. Widely seen as the greatest footballer to ever play the game, Lionel Messi commands one of the world's most loyal, hyper-engaged fan ecosystems across sports, digital media, and youth lifestyle culture. Argentina's legendary FIFA World Cup victory further supercharged this football obsession inside the Indian subcontinent - especially among younger demographic segments who build their daily routines around fitness, interactive gaming, global sports media networks, and active lifestyles.

The KT Men x AFA partnership is engineered as a strategic licensing and branding ecosystem built to run parallel with the full FIFA World Cup 2026 cycle. This operational framework covers official branding rights, co-branded marketing campaigns, exclusive merchandising collaborations, digital fan activations, deep brick-and-mortar retail integrations, and targeted, category-led marketing plays across India and key global markets. The initial GOAT Edition lineup is set to officially debut on 24 May, rolling out 12 premium, athletic-performance grooming SKUs across haircare, bodycare, styling, recovery, and active fitness-grooming sub-categories. The entire range is priced accessibly between ₹699 and ₹999.The collection is open for pre order on www.ktlife.in

This specialized launch features intense cooling body washes, heavy-duty deodorants, thermo-active gels, muscle recovery sprays, deep scalp-care formulations, anti-fatigue skincare, and raw styling essentials. Every product is engineered specifically to withstand punishing Indian climate conditions and high-intensity, high-sweat daily routines. The underlying formulations introduce advanced menthol cooling tech, active niacinamide, zinc sweat-defence complexes, targeted caffeine blends, SPF protection layers, and hydrolysed keratin proteins to focus entirely on recovery-focused grooming and active skin repair. According to the management team at KT Men, the foundational vision behind the collection came from studying a major market disconnect: sports, fitness, and active-lifestyle culture have taken over younger Indian consumers, yet a massive chunk of the legacy grooming market still lazily talks about basic vanity, light fragrances, and cosmetic styling.

"India's grooming industry is hitting a massive behavioral tipping point," said Dhruv Sayani, Founder of KT Men and KT Professional. Younger consumers today are completely influenced by intense fitness culture, competitive sports, outdoor routines, and performance-driven lifestyles. Despite this shift, most grooming brands still position their products around attraction, basic fragrance, or cosmetic vanity. We identified a clear, massive whitespace opportunity to build real products engineered around movement, high sweat, muscle recovery, active lifestyles, and athlete-inspired routines instead. This is a cultural moment. Football today is emotion, ambition and global unity, and no team or athletes represents that better than the Argentine National Team, featuring Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez, Enzo Fernandez. The GOAT Edition is KT MEN's tribute to greatness itself. India has never witnessed a grooming movement of this scale connected to global football icons. The association with AFA gives KT MEN the power to connect with millions of young Indian consumers who dream bigger and live with passion every day."

KT Men expects a major 6 to 9x brand scale expansion over the next 36 months, driven by raw, high-conviction sports storytelling, omnichannel execution, youth-focused positioning, and international collaborations. The brand is actively executing a massive distribution push to cross more than 25,000 retail touchpoints across India over the next 24 months, running alongside deep availability across leading ecommerce and quick-commerce ecosystems. The entire product collection will move dynamically through ecommerce networks, quick-commerce platforms, modern trade chains, salon networks, premium barbershops, beauty retail counters, pharmacy chains, international export channels, and the brand's proprietary direct-to-consumer digital touchpoints. Leandro Petersen, Chief Commercial & Marketing Officer of the Argentina Football Association, said, "India represents one of the absolute most exciting growth engines globally for football, youth culture, and sports-led consumer engagement. We are pleased to partner up with KT Men as the brand designs highly innovative consumer experiences centered around active lifestyles, global football culture, and performance-focused grooming."

KT Men currently operates across haircare, skincare, bodycare, styling, and fragrance categories, completely leveraging the massive professional salon and retail network already built nationwide by KT Professional & KT Kids. About KT Men: KT Men is a disruptive men's grooming and personal care brand from the house of KT, founded by entrepreneur Dhruv Sayani. Built directly on top of the massive professional beauty and salon footprint of KT Professional, the brand focuses entirely on performance-led grooming inspired by sports culture, active lifestyles, and the changing grooming habits of modern Indian men. KT Men operates dynamically across haircare, skincare, bodycare, styling, and fragrance categories through ecommerce, quick commerce, salons, barbershops, retail, and direct-to-consumer channels across India. The brand has aggressively solidified its sports-led market positioning through collaborations with leading cricket franchises and global sporting giants, including high-visibility partnerships connected with Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and the Argentina Football Association featuring Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez and Enzo Fernandez.

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