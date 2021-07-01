Kubermatic partners with DifiNative to deliver best-in-class services

You would like to read
Hamburg [Germany]/ Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 1 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Kubermatic, a leading provider of cloud native automation solutions and DifiNative, a specialized cloud native engineering company with global infrastructure services experience, are today announcing their strategic partnership.
As Kubernetes installations grow in size and complexity, this cooperation provides new and existing Kubermatic customers with best-in-class services for Kubermatic's product suite. By combining DifiNative's deep cloud native knowledge and technology practice with Kubermatic's enterprise software solutions, IT teams can deploy and manage their mission-critical cloud native services with ease and confidence.
The benefits of this partnership for existing and new customers include:
Simple and safe migration to scalable Kubernetes infrastructure without the need to invest in and build a dedicated operations team
Rapid rollout and secure operations of cloud native services with 24x7 support
Best developer experience with flexibility over any infrastructure
"We believe the cloud native applications of tomorrow should work with the principles of minimum resources, and maximum automation, based on declarative and intent-based operations," says Sascha Haase, VP Edge at Kubermatic. "We are delighted to have found a partner who truly shares and lives up to this mind-set, to increase the value we can provide to new and existing customers."
"We are incredibly excited to be the Services Partner for Kubermatic and supporting their product portfolio. We see a formidable synergy in our companies' values and solutions. This partnership compliments our sole mission to bring deep platform engineering expertise into cloud native services, leverage innovative applications and accelerate the sales of our clients' commercial, market facing products and services," says Saji Thoppil, Founder and CTO at DifiNative.
