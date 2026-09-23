PNN New Delhi [India], September 23: Odisha's power sector is entering a phase where technology is playing an increasingly important role in how electricity is measured, distributed, and consumed. Among the reforms gaining attention is the expansion of smart metering, which can connect consumers and distribution utilities through accurate, near-real-time electricity data. Kulamani Biswal, Director of Finance at NTPC Limited, has highlighted the significance of smart meters in strengthening transparency, improving efficiency and supporting the financial sustainability of the electricity distribution system. "Smart meters are not a threat; they are an instrument of transparency. They can help create a more accountable electricity distribution system by improving the accuracy of consumption measurement, reducing dependence on manual processes and giving both consumers and utilities better access to electricity-use data. With accurate information available through digital systems, utilities can strengthen billing and collection, identify areas of power loss and improve operational decision-making, while consumers can gain greater visibility into their own electricity consumption. For Odisha, smart metering can therefore form an important part of a wider technology-led reform agenda aimed at making the power sector more efficient, transparent and financially sustainable," said Kulamani Biswal.

At a basic level, a smart meter performs the familiar function of measuring electricity consumption while adding digital communication capabilities. Instead of depending entirely on manual meter readings, the system can transmit consumption information to utilities, creating a more continuous flow of data. Odisha has already been strengthening its electricity infrastructure, with digital technologies becoming an increasingly important part of the state's approach to managing its power network. For consumers, one of the most visible advantages of smart metering is billing accuracy. Manual readings and estimation can sometimes create discrepancies, particularly when readings are missed or difficult to obtain. Digital consumption records provide a clearer basis for billing while allowing consumers to monitor their electricity usage. Distribution utilities can similarly access more detailed information about consumption patterns rather than relying only on periodic readings.

"Accurate measurement is the foundation of fairness for consumers, utilities, and the state," Kulamani Biswal writes, underscoring why reliable metering matters beyond the monthly electricity bill. Accurate data can create a common reference point for consumers and distribution companies while reducing ambiguity around actual consumption. The financial implications are particularly relevant for electricity distribution utilities. One of the challenges facing the power distribution sector is the gap between electricity supplied and revenue ultimately realised. Smart meters can help utilities identify unusual consumption patterns, detect potential tampering, and strengthen monitoring. By reducing dependence on manual processes, they can also support more efficient billing and collection systems.

This can have an operational impact as well. Access to more granular electricity-consumption data can help utilities understand demand patterns and identify certain network issues more quickly. Better information can support load management, demand forecasting, and more informed planning of electricity supply. As consumption patterns evolve and the power system incorporates increasing amounts of renewable energy, such data-driven capabilities could become increasingly valuable. Smart meters can also facilitate prepaid electricity models. Under a prepaid arrangement, consumers can recharge their electricity balance and monitor consumption against the available amount, much like managing a mobile-phone recharge. This can give households greater visibility over electricity expenditure and encourage more conscious consumption. Reports on Odisha's smart-metering initiatives have also highlighted real-time monitoring and prepaid functionality among the potential consumer benefits.

The significance of smart meters extends further into transparency and regulation. Modern metering is not simply about installing a digital device in place of an analogue meter. It involves communication networks, data management, cybersecurity, consumer interfaces and regulatory oversight. The standards governing smart meters, including IS 16444, are intended to provide a framework for reliable and secure metering systems. "Technology works best when transparency accompanies it," Kulamani Biswal notes, pointing to the importance of combining technological deployment with effective consumer communication and regulatory safeguards. Consumers need to understand how their meters function, how consumption information can be accessed, how prepaid systems operate, and where grievances can be raised.*

For Odisha, the wider significance of smart metering lies in how it fits into the evolution of the state's electricity ecosystem. Modern distribution requires more than physical infrastructure. It increasingly depends on data, automation, and real-time visibility. Odisha's power infrastructure initiatives, including advanced metering and communication systems, indicate the growing role of digital technologies in managing electricity networks. The transition nevertheless needs to be viewed as a long-term reform rather than a standalone technology project. Meter deployment must be supported by reliable communication networks, effective data systems, cybersecurity safeguards, responsive customer service and appropriate regulatory oversight. Equally important is consumer awareness. The benefits of smart meters can be realised more effectively when users understand the information available to them and how they can use it to manage consumption.

The perspective offered by Kulamani Biswal therefore connects smart metering with a larger question about the future of power-sector management. Technology can provide utilities with better visibility into electricity consumption while giving consumers greater visibility into their own usage. That two-way transparency can become an important component of a more accountable distribution system. As Odisha continues to modernise its power infrastructure, smart meters could consequently serve as an important link between financial discipline, operational efficiency and consumer transparency. For Kulamani Biswal, the broader lesson is that technology-led reforms can contribute to addressing structural challenges in electricity distribution when they are supported by sound regulation, reliable infrastructure and clear communication. In this context, smart meters represent more than the next generation of electricity meters; they are part of Odisha's continuing shift towards a more data-driven, efficient and transparent power sector.

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