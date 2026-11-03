SMPL Chandigarh [India], November 2: Kulcha Patola, the modern Punjabi quick-service restaurant (QSR) brand from GJH Foods Private Limited, has opened its flagship outlet in Chandigarh. The company sees the outlet as the fullest expression of what it calls modern "Punjabism", and as the benchmark for every Kulcha Patola location that follows as the brand moves into new markets. Launched in Patiala in September 2022, Kulcha Patola today operates across seven cities: Patiala, Mohali, Kharar, Chandigarh, Delhi, Panipat and Haridwar. Further outlets have been signed and are under fit-out in Hisar, Rishikesh, Roorkee and Delhi. At the flagship, that idea runs through the entire space. A hot-pink façade carrying the brand's mascot opens onto a dining room where illustrated arches spell out Tevar, Taur, Tashan and Theath over scenes of everyday Punjabi life.

The menu follows one principle: the flavour stays Punjabi, while the format moves with the times. The Amritsari kulcha, the brand's namesake, anchors the menu alongside slow-simmered curry meals and a lassi bar, while signature creations such as the mess-free Patakha Pocket and the K-Pizza carry the same flavours into fusion formats built for the way people eat today. "Chandigarh is an important milestone for Kulcha Patola because it represents the kind of brand we are building. We want modern 'Punjabism' to be expressed through the entire experience, not just the food from the menu and flavours to the design and the way people engage with the brand. The Chandigarh flagship brings these elements together and gives us a benchmark as we continue to evolve the Kulcha Patola experience across locations," said Gunraj Singh, Co-founder and CEO, Kulcha Patola.

A commissary-led model for consistency at scale Punjabi cuisine has a rich culinary heritage, with flavours and dishes deeply embedded in India's food culture. Kulcha Patola aims to bring this heritage into a modern QSR format, combining familiar Punjabi flavours with contemporary food formats and experiences. Supporting this ambition is a commissary-led operating model, built around standardised recipes, centralised preparation and defined processes to help maintain consistency as the brand expands across markets. Strategy behind the flavour Gunraj Singh brings a strategy consulting background to Kulcha Patola, having worked on public-sector engagements with the World Bank and the UN, followed by the strategy division at PwC. He applies that perspective to building a modern Punjabi QSR brand that pairs a contemporary consumer proposition with the processes and operating systems needed to support expansion across markets.

"Punjabi food has always had a strong place in India's food culture. What we see is an opportunity to take that familiarity and love for Punjabi flavours and build a modern, organised QSR brand around it. At Kulcha Patola, we want to bring together the soul of Punjabi food with the way today's consumers eat, discover and experience food. Our ambition is to build a brand that can travel across India while retaining the flavour, character and generosity that make Punjabi food special," Singh said. Next stop: new markets Franchise partnerships form part of Kulcha Patola's growth plan, alongside continued investment in its supply chain and operating systems.

"We are focused on expanding into new markets while strengthening the operating systems, supply chain and partner ecosystem that support the business. With new markets opening up and franchise partnerships forming part of our growth strategy, the priority is to build a model that can scale sustainably without compromising the food or the customer experience," he added. Prospective franchise partners can reach the brand at www.kulchapatola.com/franchise. About Kulcha Patola Kulcha Patola is a modern Punjabi quick-service restaurant brand owned by GJH Foods Private Limited. Founded in Patiala in September 2022, it brings familiar Punjabi flavours, from the Amritsari kulcha to curry meals, into contemporary QSR formats through a commissary-led operating model, with outlets across Punjab, Chandigarh, Delhi, Haryana and Uttarakhand.

Website: www.kulchapatola.com | Instagram: @kulchapatola.india (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)