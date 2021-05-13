Kumari Shibulal transferred shares of Infosys Limited to SD Shibulal

You would like to read
- People Prime Worldwide Private Limited: Hiring in Tax and Audit in India for the US sees a sharp rise bringing hopes to professionals in this sector
- Embassy REIT raises Rs 36.8 billion (USD 501 Million) unit capital through an Institutional Placement of Units
- Subhasis Das appointed Managing Director, Alfa Laval India Private Limited
- Choice Equity Broking in pact to acquire 100% stake in Escorts Securities Limited
- Infosys Accelerates Enterprise Modernization Journey to the Cloud with the Infosys Modernization Suite
Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], May 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): Today, one of the Co-founders of Infosys, SD Shibulal announced that Kumari Shibulal transferred a portion of her holding in Infosys Ltd. to SD Shibulal as a block sale.
The sale was executed by ICICI Securities Private Limited as the Sole Broker.
This press release is for information purposes only and is not an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any of the shares described herein. The shares have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "US Securities Act"), or in any state or other jurisdiction of the United States. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements under the US Securities Act. There has not been and there will not be any public offering of the shares in the United States.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor