Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 26: Kwick Forensic Solutions (BSE - SME: 544895), a Chennai-based provider of integrated forensic science, digital investigation and evidence management solutions, offers a portfolio spanning forensic science, cyber and digital forensics, DNA forensics, mobile CSI vehicles and forensic equipment, announced its unaudited financial results for the half year ended September 30, 2026 (H1 FY27).

- Execution timeline: Within three months of the purchase orders, with expected completion by 4 February 2027.

- Orders are for the supply of upgraded 3500 Genetic Analysers, along with accessories and kits, to Regional Forensic Science Laboratories in Thirunelveli and Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.

- The orders strengthen the Company's engagement with government forensic institutions and its presence in the forensic laboratory solutions Vartical.

Management Commentary

Commenting on the result, Mr. Shammer Saralal Shah, Managing Director, Kwick Forensic Solutions Limited, said

"During H1 FY27, we continued to build on our growth momentum, with revenue from operations increasing 7.81% YoY to ₹4,373.88 Lakhs and EBITDA growing 16.95% to ₹793.12 Lakhs. PAT registered a growth of 29% to ₹610.78 Lakhs, with EBITDA margin improving to 18.03%.

Our focus remains on strengthening our integrated forensic solutions portfolio across forensic science, cyber and digital forensics, DNA forensics and mobile forensic vehicles. Through our in-house R & D capabilities and indigenous product development under the Make in India initiative, we aim to expand our technology offerings and address the evolving requirements of law enforcement agencies and forensic institutions. The growing emphasis on forensic infrastructure and digital evidence management in India provides an encouraging environment for the Company's future growth."