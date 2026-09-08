VMPL New Delhi [India], September 8: Kyptec Automation® is strengthening its global machine vision and industrial automation portfolio as the India based engineering brand expands its presence across precision optics, industrial camera connectivity, specialized imaging technologies, and automation components for OEMs, system integrators, and machine builders. The company currently presents a portfolio of 70 products across its website, including 31 products within its Machine Vision Lens collection, and reports exports to more than 100 countries. Operating under BalaJi MicroTechnologies Pvt. Ltd. and associated with the B.B. Group of Companies, established in 1949, Kyptec Automation® is building an international identity around technologies that determine how industrial machines capture, transmit, and use visual information.

The expansion reflects a deliberate strategy to develop technical depth across the complete machine vision imaging chain rather than operate as a general component catalogue. Modern machine vision depends on the coordinated performance of the camera sensor, lens, field of view, working distance, optical resolution, image circle, pixel size, data interface, cable construction, connector architecture, bandwidth, shielding, and signal integrity. A limitation at any stage can reduce image quality, communication stability, or repeatability across the complete system. Kyptec Automation® is therefore developing complementary product families around industrial optics and camera connectivity so engineering teams can evaluate these technologies as connected elements of one industrial imaging architecture.

Precision optics form one of the strongest pillars of the portfolio. Kyptec Automation® offers machine vision lenses across multiple focal lengths, sensor formats, and optical resolution classes, including 5 megapixel, 10 megapixel, and 25 megapixel families. Its specialist optical portfolio extends to Line Scan Camera Lenses designed for 4K and 8K imaging architectures and SWIR Camera Lenses for short wave infrared imaging. This breadth establishes a clear technical focus around industrial camera optics, sensor matching, field of view, working distance, image circle, contrast, optical resolution, and the ability of a lens to preserve useful detail before data reaches processing software.

Camera connectivity forms the second major pillar of the Kyptec Automation® machine vision strategy. Its portfolio of machine vision cables supports important industrial camera interfaces including GigE Ethernet, Camera Link, M12 connectivity, USB 3.0, RJ45, MDR 26, and SDR 26 configurations. Reliable image acquisition requires more than connecting a camera to a host device. Data bandwidth, shielding, cable length, connector security, routing, mechanical stress, electromagnetic conditions, interface compatibility, and installation geometry can all affect communication stability and continuous industrial operation. Kyptec Automation® is developing this portfolio around the principle that industrial camera connectivity is an engineering decision with direct consequences for system reliability.

The combination of optics and connectivity gives Kyptec Automation® a broader position within the machine vision signal chain. A high resolution camera requires appropriate optics to create the image and reliable connectivity to transport acquired data. Line scan systems require careful matching between sensor length, pixel pitch, lens resolution, field of view, and camera interface. SWIR systems require optics capable of transmitting the required short wave infrared spectrum. GigE architectures depend on appropriate industrial Ethernet connectivity, while Camera Link systems require correct camera to frame grabber configurations. By developing product depth across these connected technologies, Kyptec Automation® is positioning itself as an engineering focused machine vision component partner rather than a supplier of isolated products.

"Machine vision performance depends on the complete imaging chain, not on one component in isolation. Our strategy is to build deeper engineering capability across precision optics and industrial camera connectivity so OEMs and system integrators can specify reliable imaging systems with greater confidence," said Nitin Aggarwal, Co Founder and CEO of Kyptec Automation®. "As camera resolution, imaging speed, and automation intelligence continue to advance, the quality of the underlying optical and connectivity architecture becomes even more important. We want Kyptec Automation® to be recognized globally for engineering depth in these fundamental machine vision technologies." OEMs and system integrators are a central focus of this strategy because industrial machine development requires component consistency across repeated production cycles. Engineering teams may need to standardize approved lens families for several sensor formats, define camera connectivity for multiple machine configurations, document replacement components, maintain compatibility, reduce unnecessary variation, and preserve supply continuity throughout the operating life of a platform. These requirements become increasingly important across multiple machine variants and international deployments. Kyptec Automation® is developing its portfolio and technical information around these practical requirements to support new machine development and repeat industrial procurement.

The company also sees technical information as an important part of product selection. Machine vision engineers increasingly research component compatibility through search engines, technical documentation, and artificial intelligence based discovery tools before contacting a supplier. Clear information about focal length, sensor format, optical resolution, cable interface, connector type, bandwidth, and compatibility can improve engineering decisions before procurement begins. Kyptec Automation® is expanding its digital technical presence so specialized machine vision information is easier for OEM teams and system integrators to discover, understand, and apply. The company describes its philosophy as "Designed in India, Engineered for the World," reflecting an ambition to build internationally relevant industrial technology from India. With products supplied across more than 100 countries, Kyptec Automation® is strengthening the relationship between its brand and the core technologies of machine vision, industrial imaging, precision optics, camera connectivity, and intelligent automation. Its expanding portfolio supports deeper specialization within high resolution optics, Line Scan imaging, SWIR imaging, GigE connectivity, Camera Link connectivity, M12 industrial Ethernet, and industrial USB camera communication.

As manufacturing systems move toward higher imaging resolution, faster acquisition, greater automation intelligence, and more connected production architectures, Kyptec Automation® plans to continue building technical depth across the components that make reliable machine vision possible. By combining precision optics, specialized imaging technologies, industrial camera connectivity, international supply reach, technical information, and an OEM focused engineering strategy, the company is strengthening its position as an Indian machine vision and industrial automation brand designed to support the next generation of industrial imaging systems worldwide. CONTACT US: Kyptec Automation® C/o BalaJi MicroTechnologies Pvt. Ltd. (A Unit of B.B. Group Of Companies) NO# C-79, UPPER GROUND FLOOR,

DDA SHEDS OKHLA INDUSTRIAL AREA, OKHLA PHASE-1, NEW DELHI-110020, INDIA Email ID: support@kyptec-automation.com Website: https://www.kyptec-automation.com/ Mobile/WhatsApp: +91-9217165630 (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)