L'Oreal Invests in Future of AI-Powered Commerce and the Creator Economy with Tech Startups from South Asia Pacific, Middle East and North Africa

VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 20: L'Oreal is officially calling for the next generation of tech pioneers in India to co-create the future of beauty. Applications are now open for the 2026 Big Bang Beauty Tech Innovation Program across the SAPMENA region. Entering its third year, the biggest beauty tech open innovation competition has become the industry's launchpad for scale: seven startups from previous cohorts have progressed to commercial pilots with one of L'Oreal's 40 brands. THE OPPORTUNITY: FROM COMPETITION TO COMMERCIAL SCALE From May to November, startups compete for the ultimate opportunity to scale in beauty: a fully funded commercial pilot with one of L'Oreal's 40 iconic international brands. Beyond the pilot, winners unlock potential scale across 35 high-growth markets in the SAPMENA region and receive a year of strategic mentorship from L'Oreal's senior leaders and programme partners.

The 2026 edition has been updated to harness three major structural shifts shaping the industry: the rise of AI-powered commerce, the dominance of creator and affiliate-led ecosystems, and the critical advancement of the circular economy. Startups can apply under five strategic innovation themes designed to drive both commercial growth and positive impact: - Connected Brand Experience - Creators & Affiliates - AI-Powered Commerce - Science for Beauty - Innovation for Good Vismay Sharma, President of L'Oreal SAPMENA Zone, commented: "SAPMENA is fast becoming a global epicentre for tech innovation. Millions of young, digitally native consumers are fuelling a rapid rise in digital commerce and redefining brand interaction. We believe this region is an important incubator for the future of beauty - a 'Silicon Valley' for Beauty Tech. As AI, the creator economy, and circularity reshape our industry, we are committed to discovering and nurturing the pioneers who will co-lead this transformation."

Jacques Lebel, Managing Director, L'Oreal India, commented: "India is one of the fastest-evolving beauty markets, driven by digitally savvy consumers and rapid innovation. The country's startup ecosystem is creating technology-led businesses that are creating new industry benchmarks. Through the Big Bang Beauty Tech Innovation Program, L'Oreal India looks forward to engaging with startups shaping the next wave of Beauty Tech innovation." Saloni Shah Javeri, Chief Digital and Marketing Officer, L'Oreal India, said: "India is at the forefront of a new wave of innovation, driven by a vibrant startup ecosystem, strong digital adoption, and an entrepreneurial mindset. We are seeing technology transform the way consumers discover and experience beauty: from AI-powered personalisation and commerce, to creator ecosystems and sustainability-led solutions. Through the Big Bang Beauty Tech Innovation Program, L'Oreal is proud to partner with the next generation of innovators shaping the future of beauty."

INNOVATION PILOTS WITH 2025 STARTUP WINNERS Commercial pilots with L'Oreal have demonstrated unique use-cases of startup capabilities in the beauty context, proving tangible impact for both founders and L'Oreal brands. Innovation in Sustainable Materials Science: Without from India, a materials science startup using a proprietary process to transform what would previously be unrecyclable multilayer plastics into high-quality recyclable materials. "Winning the Big Bang programme last year opened doors for us. This competition was not just about getting an award and recognition. We actually get the opportunity to do a pilot programme that can be scaled across markets," said Anish Malpani, Founder of Without.

AI-Powered Circularity: Sravathi AI from India is applying its AI-powered chemistry platform to help L'Oreal identify active ingredients faster and more sustainably. "Through Big Bang, we gained access to L'Oreal's global and regional teams and partners - conversations that have been instrumental in shaping how we bring our platform to the beauty industry at scale," said Parag Tipnis, VP Commercial of Sravathi AI. Real-Time Customer Intelligence: Heatseeker from Australia is addressing the industry's reliance on reactive market data by piloting real-time intelligence to accelerate go-to-market decisions. "Both Heatseeker and L'Oreal are obsessed with the same thing - delivering customer truth, fast - and that shared DNA has meant we've been able to design and validate a solution side-by-side with L'Oreal that is already shaping where Heatseeker goes globally. Partnering with L'Oreal is making us unstoppable," said Kate O'Keeffe, CEO and co-founder of Heatseeker.

AI-Powered Influencer Discovery: Halo AI from UAE is partnering with L'Oreal to transform influencer discovery and brand-matching at scale, solving the fragmentation of influencer marketing. "Winning Big Bang is a signal that the agentic infrastructure we're building at Halo AI is meeting that moment, and I'm so excited to be building for that future with team L'Oreal," said Rami Saad, Co-founder and Chief Business Officer of Halo AI. Ethical Tech and IP Compliance: Wubble AI from Singapore integrates ethical, royalty-free music to ensure seamless IP compliance for L'Oreal's engagements. "Being a part of the Big Bang competition has been a key milestone in the story of our young company. We have been fortunate to work with different L'Oreal teams since then, on two paid projects, and the experience has been absolutely invaluable in shaping and sharpening our product design and the user journey on our platform," said Anand Roy, Founder and CEO of Wubble AI.

SAPMENA: A REGION BUILT FOR INNOVATION The SAPMENA region, home to 40% of the world's population and its emerging new consumer base, is now the primary laboratory for beauty tech innovation. With over 60% of its young, digitally native consumers shopping online weekly, the region offers unparalleled commercial opportunities for ambitious startups. This momentum is supported by a flourishing startup ecosystem. Asia Pacific recorded the strongest annual growth worldwide in the 2025 Global Startup Ecosystem Index, with Singapore ranking 4th globally led by 44.9% growth, while Saudi Arabia leaped to 38th, fuelled by a 236.8% growth rate. Recognising this energy, L'Oreal is nurturing the next generation of innovators through its Big Bang Beauty Tech Innovation Program, encouraging development at all levels. The beauty sector is one of the most advanced in applying AI, personalisation and data-driven commerce. NielsenIQ reports that nearly half of all consumers are now receiving beauty recommendations from generative AI, the industry has become the definitive arena where new technology proves its commercial value first.

ABOUT THE BIG BANG BEAUTY TECH INNOVATION PROGRAM IN SAPMENA The biggest Beauty Tech open innovation competition of this geographical scale, the Big Bang Beauty Tech Innovation Program seeks to discover, support and nurture promising startups from the South Asia Pacific, Middle East and North Africa region. The competition is open to startups from countries including United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, India, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines, Vietnam, Australia and New Zealand. Startups will be given the opportunity to develop their pilots in beauty tech innovation in one of five challenge themes: Connected Brand Experience, Creators & Affiliates, AI-Powered Commerce, Science for Beauty and Innovation for Good.

The top three SAPMENA Grand Finale winners will win a L'Oreal-funded commercial pilot opportunity, potential to scale multiple markets and a year-long mentorship with senior leaders from L'Oreal and the programme partners. Startups who prove successful pilots in SAPMENA could have the opportunity to work with L'Oreal on future collaborations globally. Key dates: - Submission deadline: 3 July 2026 - Regional finals: August-September 2026 - Middle East - India - Southeast Asia - Australia and New Zealand - SAPMENA Grand Finale in Singapore (in-person): November 2026 Startups passionate about creating the future of beauty with L'Oreal are encouraged to apply now on the competition website by the submission deadline of 3 July 2026.

About L'Oreal India L'Oreal India is a wholly-owned subsidiary of L'Oreal S.A. since 1994. Today, L'Oreal India is present in all distribution channels with 29 brands, available in mass market channels (L'Oreal Paris, Garnier, Maybelline New York, NYX Professional Makeup); in hair and beauty salons (L'Oreal Professionnel, Matrix, Kerastase, Redken, Biolage); in selective distribution (Kiehl's, Lancome, Yves Saint Laurent), CeraVe and La Roche-Posay in pharmacy and chemist channels, and make-up and fragrances sold via L'Oreal International Distribution (Ralph Lauren, Armani, Prada, Valentino, Diesel, Viktor & Rolf, Maison Margiela, Mugler, Azzaro, Guy Laroche). L'Oreal India employs over 1,800 people across its headquarters in Mumbai, four regional offices, two manufacturing facilities in Chakan (Maharashtra) and Baddi (Himachal Pradesh), and Research and Innovation facilities in Mumbai and Bengaluru. Website: www.loreal.co.in, Follow us on Instagram, and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACTS Anasuya Ray anasuya.ray@loreal.com Mokshada Deshmukh 9146253033 Mokshada.deshmukh@adfactorspr.com About L'Oreal For over 115 years, L'Oreal, the world's leading beauty player, has devoted itself to one thing only: fulfilling the beauty aspirations of consumers around the world. Our purpose, to create the beauty that moves the world, defines our approach to beauty as essential, inclusive, ethical, generous and committed to social and environmental sustainability. With our broad portfolio of 40 international brands and ambitious sustainability commitments in our L'Oreal for the Future programme, we offer each and every person around the world the best in terms of quality, efficacy, safety, sincerity and responsibility, while celebrating beauty in its infinite plurality.

With more than 95,000 committed employees, a balanced geographical footprint and sales across all distribution networks (ecommerce, mass market, department stores, pharmacies, perfumeries, hair salons, branded and travel retail), in 2025 the Group generated sales amounting to 44.05 billion euros. With 22 research centers across 9 regional hubs around the world and a dedicated Research and Innovation team of over 4,000 scientists and more than 8,000 Digital, Tech and Data talents, L'Oreal is focused on inventing the future of beauty and becoming a Beauty Tech powerhouse. In 2025, L'Oreal has been named the most innovative company in Europe by Fortune magazine, out of 300 companies, in a ranking spanning 21 countries and 16 industries in Europe.

More information on https://www.loreal.com/en/mediaroom (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)