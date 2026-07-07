NewsVoir Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 6: L'Oreal Paris, the world's leading beauty brand, has partnered with Sony LIV's Shark Tank India to launch an exclusive application window for women entrepreneurs. This pioneering collaboration gives aspiring women founders early access to one of India's most influential and recognised startup platforms, along with opportunities for mentorship, investment and national visibility. As part of this initiative, women entrepreneurs will receive early access to apply for the upcoming season of Shark Tank India, ahead of the show's general call for entries. The initiative is designed to drive greater participation from women-led businesses by providing an opportunity to present their ideas on a platform that has inspired millions of aspiring entrepreneurs across the country.

Rooted in the brand's iconic philosophy, this initiative reinforces the enduring belief that every woman can confidently say, "I'm Worth It." It reflects a shared commitment by L'Oreal Paris and Sony LIV to foster entrepreneurship by making opportunities more accessible to women with the ambition to build and scale successful businesses. To announce the initiative, L'Oreal Paris and Shark Tank India unveiled a compelling campaign film, now streaming on Sony LIV. The film captures moments in which women hold themselves back from pursuing their entrepreneurial dreams because of self-doubt, societal conditioning, and the fear of being judged. Challenging these barriers, the film culminates in an invitation for women across India to seize the opportunity to showcase their ideas.

The collaboration is a strategic expression of L'Oreal Paris' belief that women deserve equitable access to opportunities, capital, and platforms that can accelerate their ambitions. Through this partnership, L'Oreal Paris is helping create meaningful pathways for women founders to transform their ideas into thriving businesses and empowering them to define their own worth. The initiative also reinforces Shark Tank India's mission of nurturing entrepreneurship by encouraging more women founders to enter the mainstream startup ecosystem and connect with experienced investors and mentors who can help transform promising ideas into scalable businesses. Applications through the exclusive women entrepreneurs' window will remain open from 2nd July 2026 to 11th July 2026. Selected applicants will be invited to participate in the Shark Tank India process, with the opportunity to pitch to the show's panel of investors.

WPP Media served as the strategic media partner for this intiative, designing innovative, platform-first integrations that seamlessly embedded L'Oreal Paris' commitment to empowering women entrepreneurs through the Shark Tank India journey. Link to register: Shark Tank India Registrations Started - Register Now on SonyLIV Link to the video: www.instagram.com/reel/DaSoHXtqr6D/?igsh=bmdqN3p5MTY4eGwz About L'Oreal Paris L'Oreal Paris, the world's #1 beauty brand, has more than 40 years of pioneering scientific research heritage, and offers a stringent selection of the most advanced beauty care with proven efficacy and safety to its consumers. Beyond cosmetics, L'Oreal Paris creates a world of Parisian beauty to inspire every woman everywhere. In dialogue from the streets to its runways, myriad interpretations of Parisian beauty and femininity are reinvented every day.

"Because you're worth it." With this world-recognized slogan, and from the beginning, L'Oreal Paris has encouraged women to live their best lives according to their own rules and desires. The brand has a rich legacy of empowering women and working with them to build a more inclusive world of tomorrow. This commitment is expressed through a host of local and international cause initiatives, another such initiative being the Stand Up - Against Street Harassment program. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)