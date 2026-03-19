NewsVoir Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 19: Galgotias University, in collaboration with L & T EduTech (Larsen & Toubro EduTech), has established a first-of-its-kind Advanced Electric Vehicle (EV) Centre of Excellence in India on its campus to equip students with industry ready skills in electric mobility technologies. The initiative aims to create a cutting edge ecosystem for electric mobility education, industry training, and applied research, preparing students for the rapidly evolving EV and sustainable mobility sector. The L & T EduTech Advanced EV Centre of Excellence will provide students with hands-on exposure to next generation electric vehicle technologies, covering both two wheeler and four wheeler EV systems through an industry aligned hybrid learning model. The facility will integrate specialized equipment, advanced learning modules, and expert led training to enable students to understand EV architecture, powertrain systems, battery technologies, diagnostics, and system integration.

The Centre of Excellence is designed to bridge the gap between academic learning and real world industry requirements, offering experiential training aligned with the needs of India's fast growing electric mobility ecosystem. The initiative will benefit students across engineering disciplines including Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Electronics Engineering, and Computer Science, enabling interdisciplinary learning in areas such as EV power electronics, vehicle diagnostics, embedded systems, battery management systems, and mobility software technologies. Speaking about the collaboration, Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, CEO of Galgotias University, said, "The transition towards electric mobility is one of the most significant technological transformations of our time. The establishment of the L & T Edutech Advanced EV Centre of Excellence at Galgotias University will enable our students to learn directly on industry grade platforms and develop practical expertise in EV technologies. This collaboration reflects our commitment to creating industry integrated learning environments that prepare students for the future of mobility and sustainable engineering."

Ashish Mishra, Regional Lead L & T EduTech added, "At L & T Edutech, we believe strong industry academia collaboration is essential to build the skilled workforce required for emerging technologies such as electric mobility. Through the Advanced EV Centre of Excellence at Galgotias University, we aim to provide students with practical exposure to EV systems and technologies, helping them become industry ready professionals who can contribute to India's evolving mobility ecosystem." The EV Centre of Excellence will also support faculty training, certification programs, industry workshops, and advanced technical modules, ensuring continuous skill development for both students and educators. The initiative further strengthens Galgotias University's commitment to industry-integrated education, experiential learning, and future-ready technology training.

With the global EV market expanding rapidly and India accelerating its transition toward clean mobility, the collaboration between Galgotias University and L & T EduTech is expected to play a significant role in developing skilled EV engineers and innovators who will contribute to the future of sustainable transportation. About Galgotias University Galgotias University is among the world's leading universities in Quacquarelli Symonds (QS Rankings) and Times Higher Education (THE) Rankings. Galgotias University proudly ascends in the QS World University Rankings 2026 by Quacquarelli Symonds, securing a coveted position in the 1201-1400 global band. Ranked 15th among top private universities and 43rd among all Indian universities, this achievement marks a powerful endorsement of Galgotias' unwavering commitment to academic excellence, global relevance, and innovation in higher education. Galgotias has also been accredited with NAAC A+ grade in its very first cycle, achieving these milestones in a record time of just 14 years.

In the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2025, Galgotias University has been ranked 45th among Indian universities (including both government and private institutions) and placed in the globally prestigious 1001-1200 band. This recognition reinforces the university's growing stature in the international academic landscape and reflects its consistent progress across global higher education benchmarks. These recognitions highlight Galgotias University's strong focus on teaching excellence, research impact, internationalization, industry integration, and innovation driven learning, shaping globally competent graduates ready for the challenges of the future. For more information, please contact: Dr. N K Gaur Registrar Galgotias University registrar@galgotiasuniversity.edu.in Please visit: www.galgotiasuniversity.edu.in. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)