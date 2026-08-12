NewsVoir Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 12: L & T Finance Ltd. (LTF), one of the leading retail financiers in the country, introduced three new TV commercials (TVC) with the tagline, 'Koi Bhi Sapna Hold Mat Karo, L & T Finance Gold Loan Karo,' featuring its brand ambassador, Jasprit Bumrah. Through this campaign, LTF will drive awareness for its Gold Loan offerings and empower individuals, micro-entrepreneurs, and households to unlock the value of their idle gold to fuel their growth, aspirations, and dreams. The TVC will be launched during the upcoming India vs Sri Lanka test series to be held from August 15, 2026 onwards. As the 'Co-presenting' partner for the series, LTF will be amplifying the campaign across on-ground and TV channels during the matches. The TVC will be aired on Sony TV Broadcast Network across its nine Linear TV channels.

The newly launched commercials are a light-hearted three-film series, effortlessly blending humour with the realities of modern financial aspirations. Cricketer Jasprit Bumrah features as a trusted problem solver. In the first film, he advises a struggling farmer to leverage a gold loan and expand his livestock to boost his income. In the second scenario, he encourages a nosy homemaker to stop putting her dreams on hold and use Gold Loan to bring home the consumer durables she has always wished for. And, in the third film, he guides a Kirana store owner to restock his depleting inventory and scale up operations.

Mr. Raju Dodti, Chief Operating Officer and Whole-time Director at LTF, said "As L & T Finance continues its transformation into a Risk-first, Tech-first, AI-native retail financial institution under our Lakshya 2031 strategy, Gold Finance serves as one of the key drivers of our growth agenda. Reflecting this momentum, our high-yielding, secured gold loan portfolio grew by an impressive 182% YoY to Rs. 3,829 Crore in Q1FY27, up from Rs. 1,360 Crore in Q1FY26, backed by 343 active Gold Finance branches, with a plan to take total Gold Finance branches to over 800 in this financial year. This campaign allows us to tap into emerging markets, deepen customer connection, and ensure a sustained upward trajectory in the coming years."

Ms. Kavita Jagtiani, Chief Marketing Officer at LTF, said, "Today's consumers are aspirational, yet increasingly value-conscious in how they approach credit. Gold Loans sit perfectly at this intersection- offering a safe and smart way to achieve the goals using an asset they already trust. India holds a vast amount of idle household gold; there is immense opportunity to turn these savings into active growth. With the 'Koi Bhi Sapna Hold Mat Karo, L & T Finance Gold Loan Karo' campaign, we want to showcase gold as a source of real financial utility that helps individuals move forward with confidence. We are confident this campaign will meaningfully resonate with audiences across the country, reinforcing our position as a trusted financial partner."

The Company has launched an integrated marketing campaign to cover key markets in eight states and a union territory, reaching consumers through approximately 150 branches of LTF. For its on-ground and experiential engagement, LTF is rolling out branded vehicles as the 'Sapno ki Sunehri Gaadi' across high-footfall areas to spark curiosity. This experiential branding creates a tangible touchpoint for rural audiences. Complementing this is the transit media branding across buses and autorickshaws, extending the brand's footprint deep into local markets. Taking the narrative to the streets, LTF also plans to deploy street props such as park benches as gold-branded canvases, creating hyperlocal visibility. LTF is also spotlighting high-footfall branches across all zones with immersive, 360-degree branding designed for maximum recall.

To boost its digital presence and reach local audiences, LTF is using real-time shopping signals by playing custom promotional jingles at checkout counters of local shops during live payment transactions. The overall media strategy blends high-reach video platforms with deep-rooted integration across Tier 2 and Tier 3 vernacular channels, enlisting regional creators to bring relatable, real-life financial moments to life in the languages audiences are most comfortable with. To watch the TV commercials, click here: * Kheti Badhane Ka Sapna | Koi Bhi Sapna Hold Mat Karo * Bada TV Ho Ya Bada Fridge | Koi Bhi Sapna Hold Mat Karo * Business Badhana Hai? Koi Bhi Sapna Hold Mat Karo

To apply for 'L & T Finance Gold Loan', please give missed call on +91 7045180180 or visit our website www.ltfinance.com. About L & T Finance Ltd. (LTF) L & T Finance Ltd. (LTF) (www.LTFINANCE.com), is a leading Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC), offering a range of financial products and services. Headquartered in Mumbai, the Company has been rated 'AAA' -- the highest credit rating -- by four leading domestic rating agencies. In August 2025, S & P Global Ratings upgraded LTF long-term Issuer Credit Rating to "BBB/Stable" from "BBB-/Positive" and short-term issuer credit rating to "A-2" from "A-3". Fitch Ratings has affirmed LTF Long-Term Foreign and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings of "BBB-" with a Stable outlook. It has also received leadership scores and ratings by global and national Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) rating providers for its sustainability performance. The Company has been certified as a Great Place To Work® and has also won many prestigious awards for its flagship CSR project - "Digital Sakhi"- which focuses on women's empowerment and digital and financial inclusion. Under Right to Win, being in the 'right businesses' has helped the Company become one of the leading financiers in key Retail products. The Company is focused on transforming into a Risk-first, Technology-first, AI-native Retail financial services institution as part of the Lakshya 2031 strategic plan. The Company has over 2.9 Crore customer database, which is being leveraged to cross-sell, up-sell, and identify new customers.

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