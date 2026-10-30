VMPL New Delhi [India], October 30: DLF Emporio and The Chanakya, in collaboration with the Embassy of Italy and The Italian Trade Agency, presented La Dolce Vita 2026, a celebration of Italian luxury, craftsmanship and style. Bringing together twelve distinguished Italian maisons, the showcase offered an immersive exploration of Italian design and heritage through curated brand experiences, collection previews and an evening of Italian hospitality at VINCI. Envisioned as a celebration of the Italian way of life, La Dolce Vita 2026 brought together leading Italian brands including Bulgari, Canali, Corneliani, Eleventy Milano, Emporio Armani, Giorgio Armani, Gucci, Brioni, Brunello Cucinelli, Paul & Shark, Aquazzura and Rene Caovilla, highlighting the distinctive craftsmanship, creative vision and design sensibilities that define each maison. Through a programme spanning jewellery, timepieces, fashion, accessories and artisanal experiences, guests were invited to discover the stories behind the brands and engage with their latest collections.

The participating maisons brought this vision to life through a range of curated engagements across DLF Emporio, complemented by a striking visual installation from Italian brands retailing at The Chanakya. Bulgari presented a Diwali inspired in-store experience featuring a festive sweets animation, a curated showcase of High Jewellery and Timepieces, and storytelling around its festive campaign. Canali introduced its new collection through an interactive pop up, complemented by an espresso on the go experience in its boutique, while Corneliani showcased its Autumn/Winter 2026 collection following a celebratory welcome featuring a champagne toast and a specially curated gift for the Ambassador. Eleventy Milano offered a guided presentation of its latest collections and offerings, while Emporio Armani and Giorgio Armani presented immersive brand storytelling and private previews of their latest collections. Gucci hosted collection preview sessions in its VIP salon, and Paul & Shark complemented its boutique experience with a specially curated cart featuring hand painted ceramic plates as keepsakes, while Rene Caovilla offered a private preview of its recently opened first boutique in India, highlighting its latest offerings.

The celebrations culminated in La Serata at VINCI, where guests and participating brands' representatives came together for an evening of Italian hospitality. Featuring Prosecco, live musical entertainment and an exquisite Italian dinner, the experience brought together gastronomy, conversation and culture, extending the spirit of La Dolce Vita beyond the boutique showcases. This collaboration also reflected the broader cultural connection between Italy and India, with craftsmanship, creativity and design serving as common threads throughout the experience. H.E. Antonio Bartoli, Ambassador of Italy in India, said, "Italian craftsmanship, design and creativity are an important ingredient of the Italy-India economic and cultural dialogue. Together, our countries and industries are tied by a continuing blend of tradition, innovation and industrial excellence. This is the truer when it comes to areas such as fashion, jewellery and hospitality related areas. La Dolce Vita is an opportunity to share these common values with Indian audiences through the work of distinguished Italian maisons, while celebrating the warmth of Italian hospitality. This event will contribute to set the tone for the Italy-India Year of Culture and Tourism in 2027. We are working on an intense calendar of events, exhibitions and initiatives where design and hospitality will play a pivotal role."

Ms. Pushpa Bector, Group Executive Director and Business Head, DLF Retail, added, "At DLF, we believe that luxury is as much about the experiences we create as it is about the brands we bring together. La Dolce Vita celebrates the rich heritage and craftsmanship of Italian maisons while creating opportunities for guests to engage with their stories in a meaningful way. Through collaborations such as this, we continue to strengthen our retail destinations as platforms for global luxury, cultural discovery and distinctive consumer experiences." Mr. Saurabh Bharara, Vice President and Cluster Head, DLF Luxury Malls, said, "La Dolce Vita 2026 brought together the many expressions of Italian luxury through a thoughtfully curated programme that encouraged guests to discover the heritage, collections and craftsmanship of each participating maison. From the individual brand experiences to the evening at VINCI, the celebration was designed to create a seamless journey across fashion, culture and hospitality. We remain committed to creating distinctive experiences that bring global brands closer to our guests and enrich the luxury retail landscape."

Through La Dolce Vita 2026, DLF Emporio and The Chanakya reaffirmed their commitment to creating experiences that extend beyond retail, bringing together international brands, cultural exchange and meaningful engagement. The collaboration with the Embassy of Italy and The Italian Trade Agency further highlighted the enduring relationship between Italian excellence and India's evolving luxury landscape. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)