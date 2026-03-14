VMPL New Delhi [India], March 14: India's most prestigious polo honours return to celebrate excellence on and off the field, bringing together the nation's polo fraternity and leading voices from the worlds of luxury, culture and business. La Polo proudly announces the 5th edition of The Indian Polo Awards (TIPA), an annual celebration dedicated to recognizing the champions, visionaries and unsung heroes who have played a pivotal role in shaping and sustaining the legacy of polo in India. The awards will be held on 20th March at Taj Palace, New Delhi. Established as the flagship intellectual property of La Polo in 2021, The Indian Polo Awards have evolved into one of the most prestigious recognitions within the Indian polo fraternity, celebrating excellence while preserving the heritage of the sport. Conceived to honour the individuals and institutions that continue to shape polo in India, the platform recognizes achievements both on and off the field. Beyond celebrating sporting excellence, TIPA aims to expand the reach and awareness of polo among wider audiences. With India's rich polo legacy and historic clubs forming part of the country's sporting heritage, the awards seek to strengthen the community around the sport and inspire its continued growth.

Now in its fifth edition, The Indian Polo Awards have grown beyond being just a sporting recognition platform. The awards have become am annual event gathering that unites the polo community with leaders, innovators and influential voices from across industries including luxury, business, hospitality, fashion and lifestyle. This unique confluence reflects the natural synergy between polo and the world of luxury and heritage - two realms that share a common language of excellence. Over the years, the awards ceremony has welcomed an illustrious gathering of guests including international polo players, members of royal families, diplomats, entrepreneurs, cultural leaders and influential personalities from the luxury and lifestyle sectors. The presence of such distinguished guests has transformed the awards into one of the most anticipated gatherings on the social and sporting calendar, further strengthening the position of The Indian Polo Awards as a platform that celebrates both sport and society.

Through this initiative, La Polo hopes to inspire a new generation of enthusiasts, patrons and players who will carry forward the legacy of the sport. The awards also aim to foster a sense of unity and pride within the polo fraternity, creating a space where the past, present and future of the sport can come together in celebration. Maninder Sethi, Founder, La Polo, said, "The Indian Polo Awards were born from a deep passion for the sport and a desire to honour the extraordinary individuals who have dedicated their lives to it. With the fifth edition of these awards, we continue our commitment to celebrating not only the champions on the field but also the custodians of polo who work tirelessly behind the scenes to sustain and elevate the sport."

He further added, "Our vision is to ensure that the story of polo reaches every home. We want people to understand the beauty, the history and the incredible dedication that the sport represents. By celebrating its champions and highlighting its legacy, we hope to spark curiosity and admiration for polo among audiences who may not yet be familiar with it." Preeti Singh, Events and Marketing Head, La Polo, said, "The Indian Polo Awards have grown into a significant platform not only for the polo fraternity but also for brands that align with the values the sport represents. Over the years, we have seen increasing interest from luxury, hospitality and lifestyle brands that view polo as a powerful cultural and experiential platform to engage with a discerning audience."

"Our focus is to create meaningful collaborations that support the sport while strengthening its ecosystem. With more brands coming forward to associate with polo, we hope to further amplify its reach and bring this remarkable sport closer to a wider audience." As La Polo prepares to host the 5th edition of The Indian Polo Awards, the event promises to be a grand celebration of heritage, excellence and community. By honouring the champions of the sport and recognising the contributions of its many supporters, the awards reaffirm polo's timeless relevance and its place as one of the most enduring sports in the world.

The 5th edition of the Indian Polo Awards is powered by Jindal Polo, with Code Silver and Wedding Asia joining as Associate Partners. The awards are further supported by Category Sponsors - La Martina, Lexus New Delhi, and U.S. Polo Assn. whose continued partnership helps celebrate excellence and legacy of the sport and the awards. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)