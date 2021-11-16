La Tim Metal & Industries delivers a robust Q2 and half year 2021 Consolidated Earnings: PAT Up 90 percent, at Rs. 1220.39 crore

You would like to read
- IMPRESSION - A randomised trial to evaluate the efficacy of MagicTouch Sirolimus Coated Balloon in Dysfunctional Fistula progresses rapidly
- Hafele's Prodoor Range launched
- Term 1 Boards Exam Series launched (Based On MCQs Sample Paper Released)! With CBSE preparation tips announced!
- Build an online presence for your company in 15 minutes: Websites.co.in
- Wella Professionals hosts India's biggest online hair colour event for the salon community
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 16 (ANI/PRNewswire): (http://latimsteel.com) Tim Metal & Industries (BSE: LATIMMETAL) (Script Code # 505693), a listed company has been in the steel trade since 1987 and deals with importing and trading of Colour Coated Steel Sheets, delivered a stellar performance Consolidated Revenue up by 46 percent half yearly to half yearly comparison, Net Profit up by 90 percent and EBITDA up 69 percent
The directors of the company Rahul Timbadia and Kartik Timbadia have been in Steel Trade since 1972. Rahul Timbadia was Director of Bombay Iron Merchants" Association for about 9 years.
"The company's focus is on establishing the marketing for a pan India network of color coated steel. La Tim Sourcing (India) Pvt Ltd (a 100 percent subsidiary of La Tim Metal) started production of color coated steel in India from April 2018. After a sluggish start, the current year is looking bright with trade being serviced for our various branches in Chennai, Cochin, Jaipur and others.
The South of India is a very big market for us as it has a higher demand due to the fact most of the main plants like Jindal Steel, AMNS Steel, Tata Steel etc. are located either in Eastern, Western and Northern India. We cater to this market through goods from our factory sent through the coastal route. This has turned out to be an extremely viable and profitable model for us.
We continue to see and foresee substantial economic growth in India in the years to come. Steel is a commodity that is directly linked and proportionally connected to the growth of a nation.
We are in the constant search and lookout for worthy partners and investors who can help us leverage this market and model and create a dynamic strategy towards exponential growth" said Rahul Timbadia
One of the key developments is that La Tim Metal is looking at Backward Integration as the next form of expansion.
Performance Highlights
This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor