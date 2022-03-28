La Tim Steel celebrates the year of the Tiger

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 28 (ANI/PRNewswire): La Tim Metal & Industries (BSE: LATIMMETAL) (Script Code # 505693), a listed company in the steel trade since 1987, dealing with Colour Coated Steel Sheets, wish all their well-wishers a Happy Year of the Tiger.

The corporate logo of the company - the fierce face of a Tiger with a tag line 'Majbooti Aur Rango Ka Sangam' - epitomizes the strength of the product with the vividness of its colours and its range.

The company recently launched their new look website and have exciting new growth plans this year. The company's focus is on establishing a marketing plan for a pan India distribution network of colour coated steel and after experiencing a steady growth in business over the last one and half year, decided to have a fresh look and showcase the wide range of colour coated steel through its new website.

Their product line Colour Coated Sheets have many advantages, such as high tensile, strength, high strength to weight ratio, variety of colours, excellent corrosion resistance and good processing flexibility. These characteristics make it extremely durable and make way for less installation time, easy handling, and processing.

LATIM has got one of the fastest delivery time for customised and project orders.

LATIM Plans Industrial Park

LATIM is having un-utilized land parcel in Khopoli - Pali, Raigad district, Maharashtra area with huge business potentiality. With the government focus on nation building through Infrastructure development, Latim is delighted to announce Phase 1 of an Industrial Park on 30-40 acres of land parcels on Khopoli - Pali Road.

Strategically located (around 90 km), LATIM's Industrial Park is located on the main road and is easily accessible from Mumbai & Pune. Khopoli-Pali road was recently declared as a National Highway leading to Dighi Port and its construction is going on at remarkable speed.

As far as industrial growth is concerned, Maharashtra is amongst the leading states in the country with Mumbai being the financial capital. Eventually, Raigad has become a hub of industrial growth in Maharashtra with projects, like Delhi - Mumbai Industrial Corridor, Refinery, Pharmaceutical Park, Food Park and many more.

LATIM is coming out with smaller plots ranging between 1,000 square meters to 4,000 square meters suitable for Service Industries, Warehousing, Small and Medium Scale Industries and more.

The La Tim Group is also in the business of Real Estate and Hospitality.

Its real estate division, La Tim Lifestyle & Resorts, initiated land trading and real estate development from Panvel and its surrounding areas in Raigad district, Maharashtra. Currently, La Tim has a land bank more than 1000 acres spread out along the Khopoli Pali Road (State Highway 92), which is approximately 90 kms from Mumbai and 95 kms from Pune.

La Tim Hospitality includes the well-known 'Saj Resorts' brand which owns hotels in stunning locations such as Mahabaleshwar and Malshej Ghat in Maharashtra, while also developing an upcoming hotel in Pench Tiger Reserve in Pench district of MP, 95 kms from Nagpur. Additionally, it operates fine dining restaurants in Goa.

