Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): Labcube is a start-up and part of a conglomerate of companies called Labcube Group of Companies, established after the breakout of COVID-19 Pandemic with an intention to primarily make immune-boosting supplement products, with a roadmap to venture into supplements based on Ayurvedic and neo-medicinal products.

Labcube company has been started with a social cause to educate and serve the public during the pandemic time.

The Promoters of the company are entrepreneurs and technocrats who have vast experience in design, manufacturing, supply and management. Srinivasa Manapragada, Chairman and CEO of Labcube Group of Companies is an NRI Entrepreneur with vast knowledge in product design and has designed the COVID Safety Key and contributed his ideas to this formula of Labcube Mana Arogya Ayush - Immunity Booster Shots along with a portfolio of many other products slated to be released by the Company.

Considering the present COVID pandemic situation Labcube has created an innovative Ayurvedic formula and have invented many products that can help the general public. This immunity booster product aims to enhance the immunity in people through special formulation of Ayurvedic herbs that can really help fight against deadly infections.

This product is blessed and reviewed by the great initiative from the Department of Ayush Government of India.

"Labcube always got inspired with the Government initiatives such as Make In India, Ayush, Empowerment and Job Creations for Women etc., ... with these great initiatives from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amith Shah and our dynamic leader G Kishan Reddy Garu, Labcube Group will always strive to contribute to the society at large...," said Srinivasa Manapragada.

"Labcube proudly announces the launching of Labcube Mana Arogya Ayush - Immunity Booster Shots as part of these initiatives," he added.

"It gives us immense happiness and we feel proud to launch 4 flavors that are very effective remedies and have been very attractive supplementary decoctions to the public, that everyone in the household can consume. The affordable pricing makes it even more acceptable to general public, especially when compared to similar products in the market," said Arougya Raju, Managing Partner of Labcube.

The vision of Labcube is to have this product to be in every house and protect from this deadly infections.

Current offering comes in four very interesting flavors:

1. Regular 2. Pineapple 3. Mint 4. Mixed Fruit

Labcube values and promote diversified safer products to help mankind and include all aspects of business at all levels. Our success comes from the consumer's social immediacy and responsible use.

Labcube's mission is to provide safe device/products to save the mankind and environment.

Labcube Line of Products include:

1. Mana Arogya Ayush Immune Booster Shot

2. Labcube COVID Safety Key

3. Labcube Travel Safety Kit

4. Labcube Disinfection Floor Mat

5. Labcube Disinfection Uvc Sterile Box

6. Labcube Disinfection Chamber

7. Labcube School Safety Kit

8. Labcube Cube Kavach Kit

9. Labcube Eco Karts & Immune Drink Station

10. Labcube Immunity Potato Chips

11. Labcube Immunity Soups

12. Labcube Immunity Noodles

Labcube Group of Companies include:

Labcube India Private Limited

Labcube India Foods

Labcube Global Consultancy

A Hub - Center of Excellence

MCC - M Convention Center - USA

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)