NewsVoir New Delhi [India], March 25: Ahead of celebrating International Women's Day 2026, Ladies Who Lead (LWL), India's premier leadership and networking platform for women professionals, hosted a series of invite-only leadership evenings in Delhi NCR. Designed as an intimate and high-trust gathering, the event brought together influential voices from across industries to foster meaningful conversations, peer learning, and authentic connections within its growing community of women leaders. Events included a hosting at Chaand Bagh, the personal residence of celebrated designer Raseel Gujral Ansal. The evening offered a thoughtfully curated setting that encouraged open dialogue and the exchange of ideas among accomplished women from diverse professional backgrounds. The gathering saw participation from distinguished leaders, including Latika Nath, wildlife photographer and conservationist; Roshini Jaiswal, Founder and CEO of Swanrose Inc; Mandira Wirk, Creative Director of Mandira Wirk; Vartika Malhotra, CEO of TMT Law Practice; and Puja Malhotra, Vice President - Sourcing at Gap Inc. India Pvt Ltd.

Aabha Bakaya, Founder, Ladies Who Lead, said, "At Ladies Who Lead, we are committed to curating meaningful, high-trust spaces where women can engage in honest dialogue, exchange perspectives, and learn from each other's journeys. These Delhi gatherings are a true reflection of this vision, bringing together a diverse group of accomplished leaders to spark insightful conversations, foster deeper connections, and build a strong, enduring community." Extending these conversations further, LWL also hosted a special International Women's Day edition of Conversations Over Cocktails in Delhi featuring Anjali Anand, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Actress and Co-Creator of Beyond The Curve, with the session moderated by Supriya Dravid, former Editor-in-Chief of Elle India and AJIO Luxe. The evening gave a closer look at Anjali's journey, her creative decisions, and her growth as both an actor and entrepreneur, while also giving members the opportunity to interact, share ideas, and connect over cocktails in an easy, informal setting.

Through such curated experiences, Ladies Who Lead continues to strengthen its mission of enabling women professionals to come together for honest conversations, exchange perspectives, and build powerful networks. By hosting these gatherings in intimate, thoughtfully chosen settings, LWL underscores the importance of community, collaboration, and dialogue in shaping the future of women's leadership in India. About Ladies Who Lead Ladies Who Lead (LWL) is a premium, members-only leadership and networking platform committed to empowering women professionals across India. Founded in 2021 by veteran business journalist Aabha Bakaya and business leader Aditya Ghosh, LWL brings together a diverse community of over 1,500 women leaders across 50+ industries. With curated events, high-intent networking, mentorship, and a robust digital platform, LWL enables women to connect, collaborate, and grow. The platform's vision is to see more women in leadership roles and to create an ecosystem where women can lead boldly, drive impact, and inspire change.

For more information, please visit ladieswholead.in. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)