PNN Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 16: Lakhotia Realty has announced the launch of GPS - Greater Panvel Superzone, Kewale, a pioneering "Private Premium Housing for All" initiative in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. According to Lakhotia Realty, the project is a one-of-its-kind landmark residential development strategically located in Kewale, one of Panvel's fastest-emerging growth corridors. Positioned at the heart of a rapidly transforming infrastructure ecosystem, the project is designed for first-home buyers, young families, and investors seeking to participate in one of the most promising growth stories unfolding across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. What makes the project unique is its location within a corridor that enjoys proximity to some of the region's most significant infrastructure developments, including the Navi Mumbai International Airport, Panvel Railway Station, the JNPT Port ecosystem, major highways, and direct Mumbai connectivity through Atal Setu (Mumbai Trans Harbour Link).

Adding further momentum to the location's future potential is the upcoming Virar-Alibaug Multimodal Corridor, located just 5 - 7 minutes from the project. The corridor is expected to transform regional connectivity and unlock new opportunities for residential, commercial, industrial, and logistics-led growth across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Industry observers believe Kewale is entering a defining phase of transformation as infrastructure investments begin translating into residential demand, business activity, employment generation, and long-term appreciation potential. The project has been conceptualised around the philosophy of "Private Premium Housing for All", offering thoughtfully planned homes, modern amenities, lifestyle infrastructure, and strategic connectivity at an accessible entry point.

The development will feature more than 25 lifestyle amenities designed to enhance community living, recreation, wellness, and convenience, creating a future-ready environment for modern homebuyers. Speaking at the launch ceremony, Mr. RM. Lakhotia, Founder & Director, Lakhotia Realty, said: "Navi Mumbai has witnessed remarkable growth driven by transformative infrastructure. Today, Kewale stands at a similar inflection point. With major developments such as the Navi Mumbai International Airport, Atal Setu, and JNPT creating a strong foundation, along with upcoming projects such as Medicity, EduCity, the Panvel-Badlapur Tunnel, the Virar-Alibaug Multimodal Corridor, and major logistics hubs, the region is well-positioned for significant expansion." He further added:

"This momentum presents a compelling opportunity for both investors and end-users. Premium living has traditionally been considered exclusive, but our vision is to change that. This project is designed for first-time homebuyers and growing families looking to secure their future in a high-growth corridor. Real estate rewards foresight. I experienced this firsthand when I invested in Navi Mumbai in 1993, an investment that has since generated tremendous value and still continues to do so. We believe Kewale today represents a similar opportunity for the next generation of homebuyers and investors." Mr. Manak Lakhotia, Director, Lakhotia Realty, added: "The vision behind GPS is simple: to combine premium living, modern amenities, and accessible pricing into one compelling offering. As premium housing becomes increasingly unaffordable in established markets, we identified an opportunity to deliver the lifestyle and experiences associated with high-end developments at a more attainable price point.

We have also addressed one of the biggest concerns of homebuyers -- high maintenance costs. While extensive amenities often lead to higher upkeep expenses, our project has been thoughtfully designed to ensure that many of these facilities are self-sustaining, allowing residents to enjoy a premium lifestyle without the burden of excessive maintenance costs." Mr. Akshay Burkul, Assistant Vice President, Anarock, elaborated: "Panvel is entering a high-growth phase, driven by major infrastructure catalysts including the Navi Mumbai International Airport, Atal Setu (MTHL), and transformative upcoming developments such as the Virar-Alibaug Multimodal Corridor. The location benefits from strong micro-market fundamentals. It is strategically positioned near Panvel's growth centres, supported by NAINA's planned infrastructure framework, and enjoys connectivity to key developments such as the multimodal corridor, Panvel-Badlapur Tunnel, logistics hubs, upcoming EduCity, upcoming MediCity and emerging economic zones. These factors collectively position the region for sustained residential and commercial growth over the coming decade."

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