Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management celebrate 117th birth anniversary of Lal Bahadur Shastri

New Delhi [India], October 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management, Delhi celebrated the 117th birth anniversary of Lal Bahadur Shastri. The event was presided by Shri Anil Shastri, son of Lal Bahadur Shastri and former Union Minister & Chairman, LBSIM.
Padma Shri Pankaj Udas (Ghazal Singer) highlighted the day with his gracious presence and performed "Evening of Ghazals".
Anil Shastri paid floral tributes to Shastriji, saying his courageous sacrifice ignited the spark of patriotism among countless people and he lives in the heart of every Indian. While remembering the simplicity of the Prime Minister, he said Lal Bahadur Shastri is always known for following ideologies which is influential towards nation due to which he successfully changed the India and given the slogans like "Jai Jawan Jai Kisan".
On the occasion, Director of LBSIM, Delhi Dr. Praveen Gupta gave a vote of thanks to everyone and said that Gandhian leader Lal Bahadur Shastri devoted his entire life to simplicity and human service. He lived his life not for wealth and prosperity but for his ideals. Others present at the event were Col Ajay Sood (Chief Administration Officer), faculty and staff members of the Institute.
