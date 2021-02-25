Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management celebrates 26th Foundation Day

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], February 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management (LBSIM) Dwarka Delhi celebrated its 26th Foundation Day at its college premises. The event was highlighted with the gracious presence of Gurcharan Das (Author and Former CEO, Procter and Gamble, India), who delivered a lecture virtually on "Don't Just Make a Living, Make a Life". The event was presided by Anil Shastri, Former Union Minister & Chairman, LBSIM.
While interacting with the audience Sh. Das said, "We should always believe in doing rather than imaging in thoughts for better results. The best inspirational lesson to learn from one of the stories of a corporate man is our attitude itself - key towards success instead of your skills and talent which every passing out graduate should understand while preparing for the recruitment."
Further, he added, we all should be a Karmayogi, which is also taught in the lesson of Bhagvat Gita by Lord Krishna. While explaining the term Happiness, he said, everyone should live a life of happiness. It can be attained when you love your work as well as you give love back and respect to the person with whom you live.
On this day, LBSIM honoured its alumni for Corporate Excellence, the recipients of the award were, Manpreet Singh (1996-98) Group head-New business & diversification advisory Somany Impressa group, Amit Kurseja (2003-05) Head of Merchant Acceptance for Amazon Pay India, Ardaman Singh (1995-97) training coordinator with Anand Corp Services Ltd., Ekta Kumar (1996-1998) social impact & change management leader and Gopal Iyer (2004-2006) supply chain leader in process transformation, change management, and service improvement.
On this occasion, Chairman BOG LBSIM, Delhi Anil Shastri thanked Author and Former CEO, Procter and Gamble (P & G), Sh. Gurcharan Das. He gave a brief report on the achievements of LBSIM and said that in the last 26 years this college has come up on top despite challenges. He also expresses his gratitude to every member of LBSIM for achieving this extraordinary milestone.
He thanked the students for bringing laurels to LBSIM through their hard work and talent along with the faculty members who are part and parcel of every event. Others present at the event were Dr Praveen Gupta, Director, LBSIM, Dr G. L. Sharma, Advisor, Corporate Affairs, and faculty and staff members of the institute.
