NewsVoir Gurugram (Haryana) [India], August 27: Landmark Group, a prominent real estate developer in Delhi-NCR, has announced the appointment of seasoned industry veteran Mr. Pankaj Pal as its Management Advisor. In this strategic role, Mr. Pal will work closely with the executive leadership to guide the group's overarching business growth, project conceptualization, project funding frameworks, brand management, and comprehensive sales and revenue strategies across its commercial and residential portfolio. An alumnus of IIT Kharagpur with a degree in Architecture & Planning and a postgraduate diploma in Marketing from AIMA, Mr. Pal brings over three decades of rich, multifaceted leadership experience across the Indian real estate landscape. Over his career, he has spearheaded large-scale developments, corporate finance, and business expansion across marquee developers, having held senior leadership roles including Managing Director at Whiteland Corporation, Group Executive Director at AIPL, Chief Sales Officer at M3M India and Ireo, and Executive Director of Sales & Corporate Finance at Vatika Group. Having previously served Landmark Group as Executive Director, his return in an advisory capacity brings strong institutional knowledge and strategic vision to drive the group's ongoing and upcoming projects.

Welcoming him to the organization, Mr. Sandeep Chhillar, Founder and Chairman, Landmark Group, said, "We are delighted to welcome Mr. Pankaj Pal back to the Landmark family in an advisory role. His deep-rooted expertise across architectural planning, capital strategy, and large-scale execution aligns seamlessly with our vision for the next chapter of growth. As we scale our footprint across prime micro-markets in Delhi-NCR, Mr. Pal's strategic insights will be instrumental in elevating our project benchmarks, enhancing stakeholder value, and delivering exceptional quality to our customers." Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Pankaj Pal, Management Advisor, Landmark Group, said, "I am excited to advise Landmark Group at such a transformative stage of its growth trajectory. The Indian real estate sector is witnessing robust momentum that demands a balance of architectural innovation, financial discipline, and client-centric execution. Having been associated with the group earlier, I look forward to collaborating closely with Mr. Sandeep Chhillar and the leadership team to streamline strategic initiatives, strengthen brand presence, and maximize revenue across Landmark's dynamic development portfolio."

About Company Landmark Group, an NCR-based real estate company, is driven by our company mission of being a trusted leader of Indian realty. Through the creation of aesthetically pleasing residences, dynamic workplace hubs, and vibrant shopping destinations, we are dedicated to making a constructive impact on our urban landscapes and the communities within them. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)