LANXESS India bags the prestigious Golden Peacock Occupational Health & Safety Award 2020

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 18 (ANI/PNN): Specialty Chemicals Company LANXESS India has won the prestigious Golden Peacock Occupational Health & Safety (GPOHSA) award for the year 2020 for setting world-class standards in the area of Occupational Health and Safety.

Handling chemical substances and working with technical equipment fundamentally involve health and safety risks. The company's state-of-the-art OHS management system is designed based on world-class legal requirements and best industrial practices, across the 33 countries where LANXESS operates. The organization systematically identifies potential risks and hazards and minimizes them by implementing defined preventive and protective measures.

The award was presented to LANXESS on Tuesday, 15th December in a virtual ceremony in the presence of Arjun Ram Meghwal, Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Heavy Industries & Public Enterprises, Govt. of India, and other key dignitaries.

Commenting on the occasion, Neelanjan Banerjee, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, LANXESS India who has recently been appointed the Vice Chair of the National Chemicals & Petrochemicals Committee of CII (Confederation of Indian Industry) for 2020 - 21 and also Head of the sub-committee on Safety and Sustainability at CII, said - "We at LANXESS India firmly believe that all work related injuries are preventable and our philosophy is that our employees and all our business partners and associates who we work with should go home healthy and safe. We are committed to managing our activities so as to avoid unnecessary or unacceptable risks to the health and safety of our employees and community at large and this award is a testament to our continuous and ongoing efforts. It is extremely encouraging to receive this award especially during the current challenging times. It inspires us to continue to keep on further strengthening our Occupational Health & Safety management system."

