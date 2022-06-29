Largest B2B 'MTMM Fabric Fair-2022' inaugurated by Textile Commissioner Roop Rashi at Hotel Sahara Star, Mumbai

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 29 (ANI/PNN): Mumbai Textile Merchants' Mahajan, one of the oldest Textile Traders associations established in 1881, has organised Fabric Fair-2022 from June 29- June 30, 2022, at Sapphire Banquet Hotel Sahar star Vile Parle (E) for Fabric Segments. This biggest B2B event in Mumbai covers a range from shirting, Kurti fabric, ethnic wear, uniform fabric, embroidered fabrics, silk, linen, block-printing, digital printing etc.
The event was inaugurated by Roop Rashi, Textile Commissioner, along with Ramesh D Poddar, Chairman and Managing Director, Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd, on June 29, 2022.
It is nice to have a congregation of more than 100 exhibitors participating in the fabric fair with an eclectic blend of old and new and a synergy of traditional with Digital and modern. Narottam Kumar AD, office of Textile Commissioner, helped decipher the backend technology in the scintillating spread in various stalls.
Textile Commissioner has suggested promoting process development and Indian branding that satisfies the present needs without compromising the environmental standards to ensure that the future generation can live sustainably. The market is good, and the Industry seems geared to achieve better premium from newly opened vistas of Export under FTAs with UAE, Australia and more expected FTAs from user countries/ regions. They should build messaging in their products regarding circularity, sustainability of enterprise and environment while riding on digital platforms to ensure traceability. The leaders from Industry can lead the enthusiastic youngsters by benchmarking Quality to make India the premium source for fabric the world over.
