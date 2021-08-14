Largest ever, laboratory grown diamond 'Freedom of India' 14.6 CT. Certified by IGI

You would like to read
- Surat's Bhanderi Lab Grown Diamonds, a prominent name in the CVD Diamond industry is participating in the Sparkle Exhibition
- IGI celebrates International Women's Day with #TheSilentDiamonds
- Lab Grown Diamonds Sparking the Atmanirbhar Bharat Dream
- The Diamond Store by Chandubhai (A unit of Hallmark Jewellers) launches its 'Wedding-Edit' collection
- Silveright, a personalised Silver jewelry online store sets an example of modern day craftsmanship
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 14 (ANI/PRNewswire): The (https://www.igi.org) International Gemological Institute certified a stupendous 14.6 carat, laboratory grown creation at its Mumbai facility.
Manufactured by Ethereal Green Diamond LLP, the stone was created using the Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) process and is of VS2 clarity in color F. It is reported that the stone is the largest among gem quality, laboratory grown diamonds developed in India so far.
With exemplary cutting and polishing capabilities, India is turning into the true hub of the global gem and jewelry industry. IGI has been certifying laboratory grown diamonds further instilling the sense of confidence and trust among the new generation buyers.
"We are extremely happy to share that our technical expertise has been at par with global players and with such advanced technologies and methods, we look forward to creating more of such stellar creations. With an IGI certificate, the diamonds become perfect in every aspect," said Hirav Anil Virani, Owner- Ethereal Green Diamond.
"India is on its way to become the heart and soul of the global gem and jewelry industry. Our artisans, technologies and the vision to become the best is what leads us. IGI is proud to be able to assist, guide and be an integral part of this journey," said Tehmasp Printer, President and Managing Director- IGI India.
"With technology upgrades and research, we intend to elevate the whole grading and certification experience for the manufacturers while continuing to educate the end consumer about this new category - the laboratory grown," said Roland Lorie, CEO, IGI Worldwide.
The 14.6 carat laboratory grown diamond by Ethereal Green Diamond will be on display at Booth 8135 at the JCK Las Vegas Show from August 27-31, 2021.
To know more about IGI's certification or other details, call +91-02240352550 or email india@igi.org.
This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor