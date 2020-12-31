Larra Shah - Celebrity Holistic Healer, Feng Shui and Medical Astrology expert predicts 2021 as the year of illusions and change

New Delhi [India], December 31 (ANI/SRV Media): India, December 31, 2020: Born with a gift and flair of Intuitive Instincts and an extraordinary level of heightened awareness, Larra has predicted many events over the past 20 years that have come true. Like the 2008 world depression, Modi winning both the terms of elections in India, Trump's win in 2016 and Biden winning in 2020, the 2020 catastrophe as world war 3, and various such world events are all available on her YouTube Videos. She is a mystic and can see auric energy to foretell future events, by using her all-embracing knowledge to practice healing for spaces and people. She customizes Scientific and Vedic wisdom to spiritually guide and empower her clients to achieve full potential in their journey towards manifesting financial freedom, success, life- purpose, love, mind, body & spiritual growth.

Larra guides people from every walk of life. World influencers like Deepak Chopra, celebrities like Farah Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Suzanne Roshan, Mohinder Amarnath, Rohit Bal, along with renowned industrialists, politicians have acknowledged the Power of Holistic Healing for a life of Abundance, Prosperity, and Good Health.

Her contribution to society did not go unnoticed, as her achievements have been felicitated, nationally and internationally.

Astrology Prediction of the year 2021- The Year of Illusion & Change !

The world will witness the Wheels of Karma turning and churning 2021-2022, Karmic debt settlement during these years will be "As You Sow, You Shall Reap." In the year 2021 as the South Node of Karma moves into Sagittarius, it prepares you for change and a New World.

The New Age Indigo children will have special Spiritual powers that must be nurtured with love.

Border Control of many countries will witness Retribution, Payback, Retaliation, and Partition. This will affect Trade, Travel, and Immigration laws.

Don't panic all is not lost, a small advice - Plan in advance, be strategic, have proper knowledge of your personal chart for 2021- 2022.

Accept Change.

Saturn is Karaka for masses or societies. Jupiter signifies wealth and wisdom. Whenever Saturn and Jupiter conjoin together or they come into mutual opposition, major recession or decline in annual GDP decline takes place. The past world crisis was 2008-09. This change will propel innovation and digital hierarchy.

Crisis creates Good Change.

The 2008-09 period saw big companies on its knees but it also brought forward the most number of billionaires.

The Karmic cycle of "What you give, comes back" will be on till April 2022. Larra foresees wonderful change and a better economy after July 2021 as the conjunctions change position.

Overall an optimist attitude with planning will bring success if your Personal chart and Karma support you.

"Change- Plan- Action" are the 3 key words for 2021.

