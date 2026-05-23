PRNewswire Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 23: Louvre Abu Dhabi has extended the deadline for proposal submissions to the sixth edition of its flagship contemporary art initiative, Art Here 2026 and the Richard Mille Art Prize. This offers an opportunity for contemporary artists across the GCC and India to submit their proposal to feature in a major exhibition at Louvre Abu Dhabi. Continuing the museum's exploration of shared human experiences and cultural connections, this year's edition expands to India alongside the GCC, reflecting longstanding ties rooted in exchange, coexistence and shared human values. Dr. Guilhem Andre, Scientific, Curatorial and Collections Management Director at Louvre Abu Dhabi said "Art Here has always been conceived as a platform shaped by connections between artists, places, and shared histories. Expanding the 2026 edition to include India alongside the GCC felt like a natural evolution of that approach. The ties between the Gulf and India are long-standing and multidimensional, rooted in centuries of exchange, movement, and coexistence across the Indian Ocean world."

Curated by distinguished museum leader Kamini Sawhney, artists from GCC (nationals and residents) and India (nationals) are invited to submit proposals around the theme Confluences, which explores how the contemporary world is shaped by overlapping histories, cultures and ecologies. Reflecting on the theme, Art Here 2026 Guest Curator Kamini Sawhney said "Confluences is grounded in an understanding that relationships are complex, sophisticated and deeply interconnected, shaped over centuries by movement, adaptation and dialogue. Aesthetically, the theme invites artists to reflect these layered encounters and intersections in ambitious site-specfic works, while intellectually it recognises that these relationships are not abstract, but embedded in the rich exchange we see even today in trade, migration, language, culture and identity between the UAE, the wider GCC and India."

An esteemed jury will evaluate submissions and select the shortlisted artworks to be commissioned for the Art Here 2026 exhibition, opening in November 2026. The 2026 Richard Mille Art Prize will then recognise one of the selected artists with a grand prize of US $60,000. The prize aims to support and showcase contemporary artists, in line with the museum's mission to connect cultures and spotlight regional talent. The Richard Mille Art Prize winner will be announced in December 2026. Artists are encouraged to apply now to be part of this dynamic, cross-cultural dialogue shaping the future of contemporary art. For more information and to submit applications, visit Louvre Abu Dhabi's website.

ABOUT LOUVRE ABU DHABI Created by an exceptional agreement between the governments of Abu Dhabi and France, Louvre Abu Dhabi was designed by Jean Nouvel and opened on Saadiyat Island in November 2017. The museum is inspired by traditional Islamic architecture and its monumental dome creates a rain of light effect and a unique social space that brings people together. Louvre Abu Dhabi celebrates the universal creativity of mankind and invites audiences to see humanity in a new light. Through its innovative curatorial approach, the museum focuses on building understanding across cultures: through stories of human creativity that transcend civilisations, geographies, and times.

The museum's growing collection is unparalleled in the region and spans thousands of years of human history, including prehistoric tools, artefacts, religious texts, iconic paintings, and contemporary artworks. The permanent collection is supplemented by rotating loans from 19 French partner institutions, regional and international museums. Louvre Abu Dhabi is a testing ground for new ideas in a globalised world and champions new generations of cultural leaders. Its international exhibitions, programming and Children's Museum are inclusive platforms that connect communities and offer enjoyment for all. ABOUT RICHARD MILLE From the very inception of the brand in 2001, Richard Mille's approach to watchmaking has always centred on releasing the watch from it restricted role as a mere tool for timekeeping, augmenting and extending its visual potential by placing it directly in the crosshairs of design, art and architecture. Today, 20 years later, the Richard Mille watch collection now comprises of more than eighty models, each designed and produced with the same passion, uncompromising principles and visionary aesthetics that guided Richard Mille's first creation.

Richard Mille's watches are marvels of technology designed specifically for those with a keen appreciation and love for fine Swiss watchmaking, playing up the full possibilities of three-dimensional space, defined by both the volume of the watchcase and the movement itself. Within these highly confined areas spanning just a few centimeters that serve as a blank canvas for horological creativity. This assimilation of watchmaking to artistic endeavors is also reflected in the company's close connections with the arts. The brand's partnerships in support of contemporary art and artists include sponsorship of the Palais de Tokyo in Paris, the contemporary art Biennale Desert X; collaborations with choreographer Benjamin Millepied, composer Thomas Roussel and acquisition of Éditions Cercle d'Art, a publishing house created with the support of Pablo Picasso in the 1950s.

ABOUT THE DEPARTMENT OF CULTURE AND TOURISM - ABU DHABI The Department of Culture and Tourism-Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi's culture and tourism sectors and its creative industries, fuels economic progress and helps achieve Abu Dhabi's wider global ambitions. By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate's position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate's potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies, and systems to support the culture and tourism industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi's vision is defined by the emirate's people, heritage, and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi's status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives, and creative thought. ABOUT SAADIYAT CULTURAL DISTRICT Home to Louvre Abu Dhabi, Berklee Abu Dhabi, Manarat Al Saadiyat, Abrahamic Family House and the soon-to-open Zayed National Museum, teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi, Guggenheim Abu Dhabi and Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Cultural District is one of the greatest concentrations of cultural institutions. Saadiyat Cultural District is a global platform, emanating from a rich cultural heritage, celebrating traditions, and advancing equitable culture. It is an embodiment of empowerment, showcasing museums, collections, and narratives that supports the region's heritage while promoting a diverse global cultural landscape.

Saadiyat Cultural District is a testament to Abu Dhabi's commitment to preserving heritage while embracing a forward-looking vision. The District invites the world to engage with diverse cultures, fostering dialogue exchange, and offers a global cultural space that supports the region and the global South. Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2986368/Louvre_Abu_Dhabi.jpg (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)