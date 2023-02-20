Lateral Bridge kickstarts its journey to revolutionize Tech Job Market across the globe

New Delhi [India], February 20 (ANI/SRV): Incepted with a vision to find a permanent solution for ending the volatility in tech job market, and stabilizing the demand-supply of Tech Talent across the globe, Lateral Bridge is all set to kickstart its journey to make 'Global Talent affordable and accessible.' Lateral Bridge aims to cater globally to organizations with reliable, qualified, stable, and affordable talent through one single platform. With its state-of-the-art tech-driven solutions, Lateral Bridge identifies the perfect fit for organizations through precision and accurate evaluation.

Lateral Bridge's rapid expansion plans will help curb the global issue of aggressive hiring and mass firing of tech talent. The company set forth with 55 partners across 13 countries and targets collaborating with 2500+ tech-talent partners by March 2025. As part of its long-term mission, Lateral Bridge eyes 1000+ deputations of engineers across the USA, Singapore, and Dubai that will answer the problem for many organizations looking to increase their business flexibility.

Highlighting the immense potential in the Staff Augmentation sector, Chirag Thakker, CEO & Co-founder, shared, "We all are a witness to the 2020 hiring spree of tech engineers, as well as, the mass lay-offs happening currently. The one single observation one can gather from this trend is that many engineers hired on an urgent basis no longer justified the overhead costs. So the solution to this is hiring tech talent, without increasing overhead costs. This is where Staff Augmentation can be a game changer. Hire remote engineers on contract for a pre-defined time period - Plug- & -Play. However, finding the right staff augmentation partner is imperative to deliver an excellent and cost-effective service in a remote work model."

Thakker added, "According to a recent Statista report, the global outsourcing market in 2019 before the Coronavirus hit the world was USD 92.5 billion. And after the pandemic, the IT staff augmentation market size has grown substantially to USD 132.9 billion. The need for competent IT services is increasing exponentially in a business environment that is unpredictable and continuously changing. However, the lack of skilled IT talent is the reality today's market must face and adapt to. Lateral Bridge serves as one platform where organizations can find pre-vetted, skilled and affordable engineers provided by reliable tech-talent vendors across the globe."

Debunking common myths about IT Staff Augmentation Services, Lateral Bridge's CBO & Founder, Abhishek Bartakke, shared, "IT staff augmentation has lately become one of the leading talent outsourcing models. As a result, businesses are slowly but surely reaping the rewards of the process. The most common misconception among employers is that staff augmentation is expensive when compared to permanent hiring. However, on the contrary, IT staff augmentation is cost-effective, as it does not involve fixed salaries, employee benefits, corporate aids, and social security benefits. Additionally, contractual hiring also enables organizations to scale up as per project requirements without worrying about tedious hiring processes and expenditures."

"Fortunately, IT Staff Augmentation comes to the rescue with its plethora of advantages, including optimizing project time and costs, drawing on the expertise of a knowledgeable IT partner, raising operational efficiency, and allowing organizations to concentrate on their core business." added Bartakke.

With experience in Talent Acquisition spanning over a decade, each, the two co-founders of Lateral Bridge claim that Tech companies can onboard a competent team of engineers in just seven to 10 days through their platform. Their talent pool consists of nearshore engineers at a competitive price point with an experience range of 1 - 10 years.

To build a stronger team without increasing overheads, connect with us on (https://www.lateralbridge.com)

This story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)