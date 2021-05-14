LawSikho launches US Intellectual Property Law and Paralegal Studies Course to help paralegals acquire remote international jobs

You would like to read
- Ramanuj Mukherjee creates voluntary lawyers group to fight COVID scams
- Late Pranab Mukherjee opened up Rashtrapati Bhavan to the people of India, says daughter Sharmistha
- IITJ TISC, WhizHack Technologies launch India's 1st dual certificate course in cyber defense
- Trynocode launches certificate course in MVP Development using no code tools
- Prestige Golfshire awarded India's Best Golf Course at the World Golf Awards 2020
New Delhi [India], May 14 (NewsVoir): LawSikho, a leading online law education company, has announced the launch of a certificate course in US Intellectual Property Law and Paralegal Studies to assist lawyers from developing countries to get remote international work in the area of IP.
The classes will be available online. There will also be live online classes along with live doubt clearing sessions to train and assist the learners. Already lawyers from several Asian and African countries have enrolled in the course.
The Certificate Course is designed to meet the rising demand for remote working amidst the pandemic. The remote working model has further created opportunities to work closely with international clients/ organizations in advanced economies for talent from developing countries without having to leave their home country, while this gives international law firms, fast-growing startups and large corporations access to a deeper, larger and more global talent pool.
LawSikho introduced the US Intellectual Property Law and Paralegal Studies course to help lawyers gain substantial international exposure in intellectual property related legal work. As remote working is opening new opportunities for Indian professionals to do remote work for law firms, startups and businesses in the US from India, this course will increase the chances of professionals as well as students to get international remote jobs or internships as they will be trained in US IP law and various procedures followed at the United States Patent and Trademark Office.
On the occasion, Ramanuj Mukherjee, CEO at LawSikho said, "We will focus on legal skills that would open doors for a career in the USA. This is a very exciting area of work right now. We are seeing tremendous interest from lawyers across several countries."
One can get enrolled in the course till 24th May 2021 at (https://lawsikho.com) The course is available at INR 50,000 for a duration of 6 months.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor