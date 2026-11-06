VMPL Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 6: Lead Reclaim and Rubber Products Limited (NSE-SME: LRRPL) reported a strong financial performance for the first half of FY27, with revenue from operations rising 64.93% year-on-year to ₹36.12 crore, compared to ₹21.90 crore in the corresponding period last year. Profitability registered an even sharper improvement, with profit after tax (PAT) increasing 223.20% to ₹3.20 crore from ₹99 lakh in H1 FY26. The company's operating performance also reflected the improvement in its financial position during the period. EBITDA more than doubled, growing 103.55% to ₹5.74 crore, against ₹2.82 crore a year earlier. EBITDA margins expanded by 301 basis points to 15.89%, compared to 12.88% in the corresponding period. Profit before tax (PBT) increased 195.80% to ₹4.23 crore, while earnings per share rose from ₹1.15 to ₹3.50, marking a year-on-year increase of 304%.

The improvement in profitability, alongside revenue growth, marks a significant development in the company's performance as it continues to scale its operations in the organised rubber recycling segment. The expansion in margins also points to improving operating efficiencies during the reporting period. Commenting on the performance, Mr. Jayeshh Patel, Managing Director, Lead Reclaim and Rubber Products Limited, said, "Our financial performance reflects the strength of our business model and the progress we have made in scaling operations. Revenue growth of approximately 65%, coupled with a more than 3x increase in profitability, demonstrates the operating potential of our business." Looking ahead, the company is focusing on expanding its manufacturing capabilities, improving capacity utilisation and strengthening its product portfolio. It also intends to build deeper customer relationships across industries while maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation and operational efficiency.

With its focus on capacity-led growth and a broader product portfolio, Lead Reclaim aims to build a larger and more diversified presence in the rubber recycling industry. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)