Leading India biopharma standardizes on Veeva Vault PromoMats to speed scientific content distribution

You would like to read
- BSV launches PCOS Awareness Drive
- BSV's new launch Carbetocin to improve the prevention of Post-Partum Haemorrhage (PPH)
- BSV's new launch Carbetocin to improve the prevention of Post-Partum Haemorrhage (PPH)
- UST and KITVEN Fund invest in Calligo Technologies to enable development of POSIT-powered RISC-V Solution for HPC and AI Markets in 2022
- Pre-Sales Open: Refresh Skin Science - The Best in Skincare, launching in India
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 25 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced one of India's fastest-growing biopharma companies, Bharat Serums and Vaccines Limited (BSV), is standardizing on (https://www.veeva.com/products/content-management/vault-promomats) Veeva Vault PromoMats to accelerate its end-to-end content lifecycle for scientific and promotional materials. BSV is adopting a scalable digital content platform for streamlined approvals and better content reuse to future-proof its operations in preparation for expansion into global markets.
For over five decades, BSV has developed a range of biological, biotech, and pharmaceutical products for women's health, infertility (IUI/IVF), and critical, and emergency care.
"At BSV, we remain committed to innovation and research to deliver treatments and cures that serve our patients better," said Dr Swashraya Shah, Chief Medical Officer at BSV. "With Vault PromoMats, organizations now have the ability to prioritize and share scientific digital content with physicians in real-time, while ensuring compliance and effective data asset management. Vault PromoMats also assists in content analytics to increase effectiveness."
"We are excited that BSV has standardized on Vault PromoMats to easily publish approved assets to digital channels and to accelerate its time to market through content reuse," said Anantha Nema, India country manager, Veeva Systems. "With a digital content platform, biopharmas in India can optimize their promotional material review cycles to keep up with the increased demand for timely information."
(https://www.veeva.com/products/content-management/vault-promomats/" rel="noopener" target="_blank">Vault PromoMats helps life sciences companies speed the creation, review, and distribution of compliant content. Built-in digital asset management enables content reuse and reduces spend on promotional materials. Marketing teams can easily publish and withdraw content from digital channels as needed to ensure only approved assets are in use. Vault PromoMats also supports accelerated content approval and time to market through streamlined medical, legal, and regulatory reviews, and offers visibility into industry benchmarks and activities across assets to drive content strategy.
Additional Information
For more on Veeva Vault PromoMats, visit: (https://www.veeva.com/products/content-management/vault-promomats)
Connect with Veeva on LinkedIn: (https://www.linkedin.com/company/veeva-systems)
Follow @veevasystems on Twitter: (https://twitter.com/veevasystems)
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor