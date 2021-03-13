Leading lady of fashion, Anita Dongre's home is an oasis of serenity in 'Asian Paints Where The Heart Is' Season 4

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): A serene home nestled in the lap of nature, is where one of India's leading fashion designers Anita Dongre likes to spend her time away from the hustle and bustle of the maximum city, Mumbai.

In this episode of 'Asian Paints Where The Heart Is' season 4', Anita takes you far from the glamourous and fast-paced world of fashion, into her home that has a calming and peaceful appeal.

With plentiful natural light, lush green garden and minimal yet graceful decor the fashion icon's home is a piece of art. Vibrant shades brighten up the decor while classic furnishings match the overall tonality of the spacious bungalow.

Anita's vision for a dream home is one that allows for a lot of natural light and air to come in, which her close-knit family can all enjoy together.

Nature represented by the blue-green colour scheme forms the crux of all the design elements of her house and all decisions were made to ensure as much of nature is brought indoors. Art is another dominant aspect of her home.

The only criteria while selecting a piece of art is that it should make her feel happy whenever she looks at it.

The atrium which is an ode to traditional houses in Jaipur is one of the most unique decor elements of Anita's beautiful home. The ace designer envisioned a modern-day central courtyard-like theme that scales to the very top floor of the 3 level house.

She was inspired by her grandparent's home in Jaipur, where a lot of the houses have an open center courtyard. She reminisces how all her cousins used to run around the courtyard and call out to their grandmother from different levels of the house.

And that's exactly what happens in Anita's house, despite having an intercom! A spectacular 'tree of life' motif adorns the walls of the atrium which is something Anita has been fascinated by since she was a design student and brings her immense joy.

She relates with Sheldon Cooper from The Big Bang Theory, as she too has a favourite spot on her living room couch, where she says she gets her best ideas for her stunning creations.

A beautifully carved wooden swing is another beloved item that she has replicated in most of her stores and design headquarters.

Coming home from a long hard day to this oasis of a home, which she and her sister bought together after a lot of struggle, brings a sense of calmness to her. She named the house Vana meaning tree, which reflects the all-around nature theme of the home.

Where The Heart Is Season 4, Episode 3: www.youtube.com/watch?v=645NVkNE3TU

Season 4 of 'Asian Paints Where The Heart Is' will take viewers on an exclusive tour of seven uniquely beautiful homes of seven much-admired celebrities.

This year the likes of Shankar Mahadevan, Anita Dongre, Smriti Mandhana, Tamanna Bhatia, Rajkumar Rao, Prateek Kuhad and siblings, Shakti and Mukti Mohan will be opening their doors while also sharing memories and building an emotional connection with the viewers.

A strong connection has been forged between the show and consumers as Asian Paints has gone on to showcase 22 homes, 27 celebrities garnering more than 250 million views in the last three years.

Season 4 will bring a few new elements to the show. This season will introduce viewers to richer decor stories of the celebrities and their homes.

With a spaces-first approach, viewers will get to see more of their favourite star's home: whether it's a bold change that reflects decor confidence or a minor choice, the new season aims to capture those real, lived-in, warm spaces of the celebrity's homes that are truly theirs, a space that deeply resonates with them and reflects their true self.

Additionally, viewers will get to discover the celebrity's experiences and moments during the lockdown, their concept of family, togetherness and what homes mean to them in this new world.

The show will also touch upon the beauty of relationships and how shared love for a home strengthens it. One can also expect a few passionate ideas and tips on decorating a home from the personality.

Season 4 also brings a new and exciting element for their ardent fans wherein a lucky viewer will win a special giveaway belonging to the celebrity for every episode.

