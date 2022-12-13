Leading Men's Grooming Brand UrbanGabru signs Suryakumar Yadav as Brand Ambassador

New Delhi [India], December 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): UrbanGabru ropes in Suryakumar Yadav as the brand ambassador for their grooming range.

Celebrating men who are always willing to level up through each phase of their lives, the brand found the star batter, Suryakumar Yadav, as the right match. His virtue to keep upgrading himself is synonymous with the brand ethos which paves the way for this incredible collaboration.

Talking about this partnership Suryakumar Yadav said, "I personally feel aligned with the brand's idea of upgrading oneself despite challenges. I believe that the first step to the transformation process begins when one starts believing in oneself and grooming is a great way to go about it! for me, it instills confidence and in fact acts as a catalyst to level up and push my boundaries a little further every time."

Seconding the above, Hemant Raulo, CEO & Founder of UrbanGabru says, "UrbanGabru is not just a brand it is a guide that fills the gap between an under-confident you to a confident you by grooming your personality and helping you upgrade yourself in every walk of your life. When I think of Suryakumar Yadav, the first thing that comes to my mind is neither his aggressive batting style nor his impactful knocks, but his 'Koi bhi number par khila do bas khilao mujhe' attitude. That attitude is the driving force for one to upgrade oneself. We believe that he perfectly sits in our brand's mould."

UrbanGabru, part of GlobalBees' house of brands, offers high-quality, affordable men's grooming and personal care products. The wide range includes facial, hair, beard, body, intimate area products, and more. The products are alcohol-free, paraben-free, cruelty-free, and suitable for all skin types and are available on the website and Amazon.

UrbanGabru is a men's grooming brand from the house of GlobalBees Brands Pvt. Ltd. Since 2017; the brand has been on a journey to revolutionize men's grooming and lifestyle and inspire to help men chase a better version of themselves every single day.

With an innovative approach, UrbanGabru has designed one-of-a-kind grooming solutions that are disrupting the status-quo of the male grooming industry today.

