Leading Tissue Brand Origami Launches New 100 percent Recycled Range 'Good Karma'

You would like to read
- Pharma Culture Good Hair Ayurvedic with brand face Hina Khan
- Karma Energy reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.60 crore in the September 2020 quarter
- Karma Energy reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.81 crore in the June 2020 quarter
- Karma Energy reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.94 crore in the March 2020 quarter
- Gayatri Tissue & Papers reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2020 quarter
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): Good Karma helps you further your commitment to the environment by providing a range of environmentally friendly products. Origami has always been known as a trend-setter in the tissue industry and has yet moved a step ahead by launching India's first 100% recycled and unbleached range of tissues. Origami has now taken it to the next level by developing the Fibre Revive Process by which it ensures a product as hygienic as virgin tissue and a user experience to match.
Neelam & Manoj Pachisia, Founders of Origami said, "We engineered a product with our Fibre Revive process that gives our consumers eco-conscious choices. We were already producing environmentally friendly products and continuous development efforts have pushed this up a notch to make an impact!
Apart from being 100% recycled and unbleached the Good Karma range of products are hygienic, soft and absorbent. The range consists of Toilet rolls, Kitchen Towels, Napkins and Face tissues. The brand evokes an eco-conscious lifestyle and motivates its target audience to care for the environment by recognizing the need for sustainable practices.
Join us at and make a difference now!"
To mark the occasion of the much-awaited Christmas and New Year season, Good Karma introduced an interesting campaign called #WipeOff2020. Great on word play, this campaign encourages users to speak about the things that went wrong in 2020, so they can 'wipe it off' their slate, and start fresh next year!
Follow them on social media to join the karmic tribe!
Facebook:
Instagram:
YouTube:
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor