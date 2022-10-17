Leading universities in the Russian Federation invite interested candidates to study for free in the 2022-23 academic year

New Delhi [India], October 17 (ANI/SRV): Applicants from India have a unique opportunity to study for free at Russia's leading university next academic year. They told more about this at (https://english.spbstu.ru/education/admissions) Peter the Great St. Petersburg Polytechnic University. This is a popular university among foreign students: today there are more than 8000+ foreigners from 107 countries. Students of Polytechnic University are future engineers, builders, IT specialists, power engineers, economists, linguists and representatives of other professions in demand. SPbPU education is valued all over the world: its graduates are world-renowned scientists, talented engineers, employees of major companies and even the leaders of countries.

Join the Polytechnic University Webinar in English to find out:

- How to apply for the Government and Open Doors Olympiad scholarship

- What are the stages of the selection process

- What are the application deadlines and requirements

Register now to get a free invitation link

There are several ways to enter Polytechnic University on a scholarship. The first is to take part in the Open Doors: Russian Scholarship Project, an international student competition. The winners of this intellectual competition will have an opportunity to enter a Master's or PhD program at SPbPU without entrance examinations and study absolutely free (at the expense of the budget of the Russian Federation) in Russian or English.

There is nothing complicated to participate in the Olympiad: all that is required is to register and successfully pass the online test. Candidates for admission to the Master's Program should be studying in the last year of a bachelor's degree or have a diploma as a bachelor's or a specialist. The same conditions apply for admission to graduate school: at the time of participation, candidates need to be either a final year undergraduate student or have a master's degree. If they want to start studying for free in the academic year 2023, they need to apply now. Registration for this year's Olympiad opened on September 15th and runs through December 23, 2022. Candidates can find the details of participation in the official section of SPbPU on the Olympiad website. The information is conveniently divided into tracks: Master's degree programs and

To enroll in free education under the referral of the Ministry of Science and Higher Education of the Russian Federation

Another possibility for foreign applicants to qualify for free tuition at Polytechnic University is to apply for a quota of study under the referral of the RF Ministry of Science and Higher Education. It is possible to receive a referral from the Ministry of Science and Higher Education for free undergraduate, graduate and postgraduate studies.

Detailed information about this can be found on the official website of SPbPU or on the website of the RF Ministry of Science and Higher Education.

A unique opportunity to double the chances:

Foreign applicants can apply both for participation in the Open Doors Olympiad and for admission under the quota of the RF Ministry of Education and Science. In this way, their chances of receiving free education are significantly increased.

For those foreign applicants who could not pass competitive selection, the university opens its doors for a fee-based education: applications are accepted until August 1 each year.

Polytechnic University: a unique campus

The campus of Polytechnic University occupies 120 hectares. It is modeled on Oxford and Cambridge. It is an entire city with sports sections, a swimming pool, the largest technical library in the city, co-working areas, cafes and canteens, as well as 18 dormitories. Dormitories are available to all international students. There are 4 metro stations in the vicinity of the campus - the city center can be reached in 20 minutes. The campus is secured and the campus buildings are entered by electronic passes, which creates a safe and comfortable environment for studying and living.

